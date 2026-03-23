IMAGE Studios Reaches 135 Locations Nationwide, Accelerates Expansion in 2026

Leading Salon Suite Franchise Caps Off a Milestone Year and Prepares for Continued Expansion in 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, is ramping up in 2026 with record-breaking system growth and mounting national industry recognition. The brand now has 135 locations open across 29 states. IMAGE Studios is poised for another year of strong expansion with a deep pipeline of new franchise partners and real estate opportunities.

Franchisee support remains at the core of IMAGE Studios' growth strategy. Post this IMAGE Studios accelerates expansion with a deep pipeline of new franchise partners and real estate opportunities.

IMAGE Studios continues to strengthen its footprint in key markets across the country, attracting both first-time entrepreneurs and seasoned multi-unit investors to its scalable salon-suite model. Strategic development, robust marketing support, and a focus on franchisee profitability have positioned the brand as a standout opportunity in the booming beauty and wellness industry. That momentum is reflected in a series of major milestones and industry accolades from the past year:

"We're incredibly proud of what the team accomplished this past year, but we're even more excited about where we're headed next," said Jason Olsen, Founder and CEO of IMAGE Studios. "Our upcoming expansion highlights the demand we're seeing from beauty and wellness professionals nationwide, and we're committed to scaling in a way that keeps our studios beautiful, our owners supported, and our community at the center of everything we do."

Company Milestones and Industry Recognition:

After surpassing 100 open studios in early 2025, IMAGE Studios now counts 135 locations across 29 states.

The brand is debuting in numerous new markets in 2026, including New York, Virginia, and additional high-demand territories.

IMAGE Studios is ranked number 265 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 list, rising 79 spots from last year's placement.

The company has again secured a spot on Franchise Business Review's 2026 list of Top 200 Franchises as well as a designation as a Top Franchise for Women, reflecting strong franchisee satisfaction and a best-in-class franchise ownership experience for women.

These achievements set the stage for ambitious 2026 growth and IMAGE Studios is building on this momentum with a strategic expansion strategy focused on premier locations in high-visibility retail and lifestyle centers, including flagship openings in fresh markets.

"Being recognized by Entrepreneur and Franchise Business Review in the same year is a direct reflection of the strength of our franchise community," said Olsen. "Our owners are sophisticated, driven entrepreneurs, and our job is to surround them with the real estate expertise, marketing engine, and ongoing support they need to grow studios in markets across the country."

Franchisee support remains at the core of IMAGE Studios' growth strategy. The company has deepened its owner community through events, retreats, and peer-to-peer learning opportunities designed to foster collaboration and long-term success. The brand continues to invest in real estate guidance, pre-opening training, local and national marketing, and ongoing education to help owners launch and scale locations.

IMAGE Studios will continue to scale with intention, thoughtful site selection, and first-rate support. The company's leadership team is focused on enhancing technology, elevating marketing efforts, and expanding its presence in top-tier markets to meet the growing demand from independent beauty and wellness professionals nationwide.

For more information on IMAGE Studios and its franchise opportunity, visit imagestudios360.com or imagestudiosfranchise.com. To learn more about opening your own salon at IMAGE Studios, visit imagestudios360.com/open-your-salon.

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS

Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 135 stores open across 29 states, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios