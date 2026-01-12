IMAGE Studios Launches IMAGE Pro Academy: The Premier Education Platform for Salon Suite Professionals

IMAGE Studios announces official launch of IMAGE Pro Academy to empower independent salon suite professionals. Post this

For more than 15 years, IMAGE Studios has set the standard for beautifully designed, modern salon suites, while providing ongoing business, marketing, and professional support to its Pros. This commitment has been core to the company's ethos of creativity, freedom, and success and IMAGE Pro Academy is the next evolution of that long-standing mission by elevating the brand's education offerings into a unified, future-ready learning experience.

"IMAGE Pro Academy is the heart of how we support our Pros," said Jason Olsen, CEO of IMAGE Studios. "It's our way of investing directly in their growth. When our Pros feel supported and connected, they build better businesses, which leads to stronger renewals, more referrals, and a community of entrepreneurs who thrive."

A New Standard for Salon Suite Education

IMAGE Pro Academy blends real-world industry experience with modern business education:

Live virtual courses in marketing, business strategy, and personal development

On-demand, self-guided classes designed for busy pros

Master Classes featuring industry leaders and expert guest educators

Digital tools, calculators, and worksheets for pricing, branding, budgeting, and financial planning

Exclusive perks for IMAGE Pros, with paid access available to non-members

Designed for Today's Independent Beauty & Wellness Entrepreneur

The beauty industry is shifting toward independence and IMAGE Studios aims to redefine what support looks like for solo professionals. IMAGE Pro Academy is built to meet that moment, with education that is accessible, modern, and deeply practical.

"One of the most important things to me has always been the dedication to the long-term success of our Pros, both personally and professionally," said Matthew Landis, Director of Education at IMAGE Studios. "IMAGE Pro Academy is a product of years of cultivating the best resources to create a thriving collective of the most brilliant salon suite entrepreneurs."

Available Now With More to Come

Live courses are available now with on-demand education launching February 2026. IMAGE Pros receive full access at no cost. Non-IMAGE Pros are welcome to purchase individual classes or join via paid membership.

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS

Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 125 stores open across 28 states and more than 200 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

