IMAGE Studios Launches IMAGE Pro Academy: The Premier Education Platform for Salon Suite Professionals

News provided by

IMAGE Studios

Jan 12, 2026, 09:38 ET

IMAGE Studios Empowers Independent Beauty and Wellness Entrepreneurs With New All-In-One Education Hub

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, proudly announces the launch of IMAGE Pro Academy, a comprehensive new education platform designed to empower independent beauty, health, and wellness entrepreneurs with the business and marketing tools they need to thrive.

IMAGE Studios officially launches IMAGE Pro Academy, a comprehensive education platform designed to empower independent salon suite entrepreneurs with the business and marketing tools they need to thrive.
IMAGE Studios officially launches IMAGE Pro Academy, a comprehensive education platform designed to empower independent salon suite entrepreneurs with the business and marketing tools they need to thrive.
IMAGE Pro Academy is IMAGE Studios' premier education platform for salon suite professionals.
IMAGE Pro Academy is IMAGE Studios' premier education platform for salon suite professionals.
Live virtual classes in marketing, business strategy, personal development and more are available for registration with classes starting as soon as January 12, 2026. Scan the QR code or visit imagestudios360.com/image-pro-academy to register.
Live virtual classes in marketing, business strategy, personal development and more are available for registration with classes starting as soon as January 12, 2026. Scan the QR code or visit imagestudios360.com/image-pro-academy to register.
IMAGE Studios officially launches IMAGE Pro Academy, a comprehensive education platform designed to empower independent salon suite entrepreneurs with the business and marketing tools they need to thrive.
IMAGE Pro Academy is IMAGE Studios' premier education platform for salon suite professionals. Live virtual classes in marketing, business strategy, personal development and more are available for registration with classes starting as soon as January 12, 2026. Scan the QR code or visit imagestudios360.com/image-pro-academy to register.

For more than 15 years, IMAGE Studios has set the standard for beautifully designed, modern salon suites, while providing ongoing business, marketing, and professional support to its Pros. This commitment has been core to the company's ethos of creativity, freedom, and success and IMAGE Pro Academy is the next evolution of that long-standing mission by elevating the brand's education offerings into a unified, future-ready learning experience.

"IMAGE Pro Academy is the heart of how we support our Pros," said Jason Olsen, CEO of IMAGE Studios. "It's our way of investing directly in their growth. When our Pros feel supported and connected, they build better businesses, which leads to stronger renewals, more referrals, and a community of entrepreneurs who thrive."

A New Standard for Salon Suite Education

IMAGE Pro Academy blends real-world industry experience with modern business education:

  • Live virtual courses in marketing, business strategy, and personal development
  • On-demand, self-guided classes designed for busy pros
  • Master Classes featuring industry leaders and expert guest educators
  • Digital tools, calculators, and worksheets for pricing, branding, budgeting, and financial planning
  • Exclusive perks for IMAGE Pros, with paid access available to non-members

Designed for Today's Independent Beauty & Wellness Entrepreneur

The beauty industry is shifting toward independence and IMAGE Studios aims to redefine what support looks like for solo professionals. IMAGE Pro Academy is built to meet that moment, with education that is accessible, modern, and deeply practical.

"One of the most important things to me has always been the dedication to the long-term success of our Pros, both personally and professionally," said Matthew Landis, Director of Education at IMAGE Studios. "IMAGE Pro Academy is a product of years of cultivating the best resources to create a thriving collective of the most brilliant salon suite entrepreneurs."

Available Now With More to Come

Live courses are available now with on-demand education launching February 2026. IMAGE Pros receive full access at no cost. Non-IMAGE Pros are welcome to purchase individual classes or join via paid membership.

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS
Partnered with MPK Equity Partners, IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 125 stores open across 28 states and more than 200 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today.

SOURCE IMAGE Studios

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

IMAGE Studios Targets National Growth with Expansion into Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis and Tampa, Florida

IMAGE Studios Targets National Growth with Expansion into Atlanta, Houston, St. Louis and Tampa, Florida

IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, is creating new opportunities for local entrepreneurs...
IMAGE Studios Celebrates a Powerful First Half of 2025 with a Surge in Franchise Growth

IMAGE Studios Celebrates a Powerful First Half of 2025 with a Surge in Franchise Growth

The global salon service market is expected to reach $264 billion by the end of 2025, and IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics