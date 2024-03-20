IMAGE Studios, MPK Equity Partners Announce Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios, the industry-leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites, is excited to announce a strategic investment from MPK Equity Partners. This strategic partnership positions the company to further expand and support its franchise base and strengthen its position as a leading brand within the franchise industry. Additional details of the investment were not made public.

Founded in 2009 by CEO, Jason Olsen, IMAGE Studios is a trailblazing brand in the large and growing salon suite industry and is among the fastest-growing consumer services franchisors. IMAGE Studios has 76 stores in operation across 20 states, and a pipeline of 220 stores in development. IMAGE Studios attracts a broad mix of beauty and wellness professionals, including hair stylists, barbers, medical spa professionals, estheticians, tattoo artists, makeup artists, nail artists, massage therapists, and others.

"Our entire management team and I view this partnership with MPK as an important milestone in the life of our company, and we are very excited to welcome them to the IMAGE Studios family," said Jason Olsen, Founder and CEO of IMAGE Studios. "With the additional resources MPK provides, we are even better positioned to support our franchisees and IMAGE Pros as we continue expanding across the U.S."

MPK Equity Partners, known for its strategic investments in high-growth, best-in-class franchised brands, recognizes the value of the IMAGE Studios business model for franchisees, beauty and wellness professionals, and end customers. The investment also aligns with MPK's founder-focused and partnership-oriented investment approach.

"We believe IMAGE Studios is extremely well-positioned in both the beauty and wellness and franchising sectors," said Nick Huerta, Partner at MPK. "Not only are we delighted to be partnering with fantastic operators in Jason Olsen, Taylor Lamont, and their team, but we are also excited to support the growth of a market-leading franchise with a fresh and differentiated offering in an attractive industry." MPK remains interested in partnering with other founder-owners in the franchising sector.

Harrington Park Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor to IMAGE Studios.

ABOUT IMAGE STUDIOS

IMAGE Studios is the leading franchisor of ultra-modern, upscale, turnkey salon suites for beauty and wellness professionals in the U.S. With 76 stores open across 20 states and 220 stores in development, IMAGE Studios is a high-growth platform enabling independent beauty and wellness professionals to pursue the American dream and build their own business without significant capital outlay. Founded in 2009 and franchised since 2015, IMAGE Studios built and refined the business model that franchisees execute today. For more information about IMAGE Studios visit imagestudios360.com.

ABOUT MPK EQUITY PARTNERS

MPK Equity Partners is a Dallas, Texas-based private investment firm, which focuses on investing in growing, profitable, founder-owned businesses. MPK's patient and flexible approach allows for control, non-control, and growth equity investments, and is not constrained by institutional fundraising cycles. IMAGE Studios marks MPK's 15th franchisor investment since the firm's founding in 2015. To learn more about MPK Equity Partners, visit mpkequitypartners.com.

Media Contact: Caroline Stevens, [email protected]

SOURCE MPK Equity Partners