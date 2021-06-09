IMAGE Studios rockets past 100 locations!

SALT LAKE CITY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® has reached an important milestone selling its 100th location, with salons coming to Arizona, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas! IMAGE is a nationwide franchise brand with a real estate model that is revolutionizing the salon industry.

Founder and CEO, Jason Olsen commented, "We are a unique real estate investment opportunity, attracting the highest caliber franchisees from coast to coast. We have a best-in-class leadership team at IMAGE, creating a strong support network of automation, data mining and industry research, as well as huge amounts of resources, training, and coaching for franchise owners to help them successfully recruit and retain salon professionals at each location. With the recent launch of our custom smartphone app IMAGE Pro by GlossGenius, IMAGE Studios® is taking salon suites to a whole new level as we expand our nationwide footprint. We appreciate every IMAGE Owner who joins this incredible journey with us!"

With 100+ locations in development, 2021 is another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®! Shaun Olsen, Founder and Vice President mentioned, "IMAGE has developed a powerful support network for new franchise owners. In the last year alone, we've implemented new systems to scale, web-based software platforms, and weekly roundtables for owners and operators!"

IMAGE recently announced their dynamite leadership and support team members including Director of Franchise Development, Brandon Campbell, Development Coordinator, Maria Moys, Director of Real Estate & Construction, Marcia Carter, Director of Marketing, Lizzie Webb, Corporate Coordinator, Delaney Gagliano, and Industry Expert, Matthew Landis.

COO, Taylor Lamont, boasted, "IMAGE has experienced transformative growth and brand evolution the last 24 months. We've onboarded key leadership roles and introduced team members, automation, and standardization at strategic milestones as we've scaled. Our company is collectively driven by our core values of creativity, freedom, and success; and we seek out owners who align. We design beautiful modern salon suites that elevate our professionals' entrepreneur experience - with business training, community, and support offered every step of the way. Over the last decade, thousands of small business owners have started their journey at IMAGE Studios®."

IMAGE is currently franchising in 45 states with locations across California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Utah, South Carolina, Tennessee, Oregon, and Ohio and is growing rapidly in their East Coast expansion with 25 locations in development throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey!

