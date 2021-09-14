IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites booms to 130 locations!

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAGE Studios® celebrates its 130th location with new markets in Georgia, Minnesota, Kentucky and Massachusetts! This summer saw the addition of 27 locations to the booming brand. IMAGE is a nationwide franchise with a luxury real estate model that is revolutionizing the future of the salon industry by empowering entrepreneurs in the franchising world as well as the beauty, health, and wellness industries.

Jeff Yeary, from Lexington, Kentucky invested in 10 IMAGE locations with his daughter in law, Brittany, "As an experienced franchise owner, I couldn't pass up the opportunity IMAGE Studios presented to me. I appreciated the brand's depth of knowledge and preparedness of its team. IMAGE Studios has leapfrogged in a very short time to one of the best franchisors I have ever seen."

This wave of new IMAGE Owners means that IMAGE doubled its footprint in South Carolina & California - showing its dominance in the salon suite industry. With the first location in Atlanta, IMAGE Owner, Adrienne Sienkowski knew that she made the right decision with IMAGE Studios, "IMAGE has the luxurious and modern look that the most talented professionals need. We knew that this was the look we wanted for Atlanta."

IMAGE Founder & CEO, Jason Olsen celebrated the brand's growth this summer, "Along with our impressive new IMAGE Owners that have joined our brand, we are excited to announce that several leases have been executed in the Ohio and Missouri markets. We've also opened 4 locations in Colorado, Texas, and Utah in the past 30 days. With 130 locations now in development, 2021 will be another monumental year for IMAGE Studios®!"

COO, Taylor Lamont commented, "IMAGE Studios® started development in 12 new markets, 6 new states, and closed on 48 locations nationwide this year. We are a unique real estate investment opportunity, attracting the highest caliber of franchisees coast to coast by creating a strong support network of business training and coaching that has been instrumental in bringing over 50% of open locations to 100% occupancy!"

IMAGE Studios® continues to boom throughout 2021 and is well on its way to their goal of 300 locations sold by 2024.

SOURCE Image Studios

