IMAGE Studios Salon Suites continues rapid expansion in Denver

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all health, beauty, and wellness entrepreneurs! IMAGE Studios opened their newest salon suite location in Thornton. IMAGE Studios Owner, Stacy Read couldn't be more excited to bring this great opportunity to Denver. She raves, "As IMAGE Studios continues to expand around the Denver Metro area, we are thrilled to see our amazing IMAGE Pros grow their current business as well as support those just starting on their new business journey."

IMAGE has opened 4 locations in the metro area with another 5 planned for next year. They are providing lash artists, MUA's, injectors, hair artists, estheticians and more with the opportunity to break out of the traditional mold and raise their game in a space that is next-level gorgeous, all while receiving business classes, support and apps that are second to none. Realizing the flexibility and freedom that IMAGE offers, professionals around the nation continue to advocate for the brand and benefit from founding their business at IMAGE Studios Salon Suites.

