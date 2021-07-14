IMAGE Studios Salon Suites opens its first Colorado location in Arvada, CO!

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --IMAGE Studios®, the luxury leader in the salon and spa coworking space, has opened their first location in the Mile High City! IMAGE is building 9 locations in and around Denver, housing turnkey salon suites for beauty, health, and wellness entrepreneurs. This model empowers the growth of small businesses in the ever-expanding $63 billion beauty industry.

Arvada MAGE Owner, Niki Henriks, commented, "IMAGE Studios® is the best in coworking salon suites. We set the highest standard for design and support for our professionals, and I am so excited to be part of this journey! Our salon in Arvada will be a benchmark for cutting edge design." Arvada is a suburb nestled in the north-west corner of Denver that is home to around 120,000 people. IMAGE is thrilled to get its Colorado start in this flourishing community.

"2021 is another monumental year for IMAGE as we open our first locations in Denver. Colorado is booming and we are developing across the state with an incredible team of IMAGE Owners and professionals." says Jason Olsen, CEO at IMAGE Studios®. "Over the next 10 years we expect the Colorado market to be one of our larger areas of development as the demand for our luxury coworking salon and spa suites continues to thrive.

There are currently 103 IMAGE Studios® Salon Suites in development throughout the US and this number increases month over month. IMAGE Studios® is an exclusive salon suite that creates modern, high-end salon spaces at affordable rates for salon professionals - this makes it possible for professionals to become successful entrepreneurs. IMAGE Studios® provides a unique opportunity by bringing together like-minded professionals and the guidance of mentors invested in the success of their business owners.

"We are proud to provide further support for our professionals by launching the IMAGE Pro Business Program this year. This is a series of live, virtual workshops that guide IMAGE Pros through crucial business practices in operating a financially-secure business. We are obsessed with elevating the beauty industry to new heights and our IMAGE Pros are our highest priority in everything that we do," comments Jason. "We will continue to invest heavily in the future of our IMAGE Professionals, which not only helps them open their own business successfully, but also with ease. We're excited to welcome thousands of beauty entrepreneurs to IMAGE Studios®"

