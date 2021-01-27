Image3D Names Bethany Jeanfreau as New President to Drive Continued Growth of Company

MILWAUKIE, Ore., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Image3D, a company that provides individual customers and client organizations a fun, unique way to view their own photos using the RetroViewer, is announcing Bethany Jeanfreau as its new president. Jeanfreau succeeds Rich Dubnow, who has retired from Image3D. This new leadership appointment is effective immediately.

"We are pleased to have Bethany Jeanfreau lead Image3D," said Dubnow. "Bethany has an impressive background in business development, marketing and management consulting. Her vision for how Image3D will scale in the coming years is exactly what the company needs in order to successfully expand product offerings and grow into exciting new markets."

In her new role at Image3D, Jeanfreau is responsible for overseeing growth strategies, marketing efforts, operations, and the overall financial health of the company.

"I'm very excited to be named president of Image3D," said Jeanfreau. "This company is near and dear to my heart, as I've been with Image3D in many different capacities throughout the years. There are so many opportunities on the horizon for Image3D, and I'm honored to be leading these efforts."

Jeanfreau has been a part of the Image3D team in a variety of roles since 1997. Prior to rejoining Image3D as vice president of growth and strategy in 2019, Jeanfreau spent the majority of her career as a corporate trainer and management consultant with a focus on coaching women on how to overcome mental barriers and become successful leaders.

About Image3D

Image3D is a family-owned and -operated company based in the Pacific Northwest. For 24 years, Image3D has provided individuals and organizations an exciting way to view their own photos using the RetroViewer. Simply upload your photos to the reel builder website and create your very own custom reel. A combination of patented technology, paired with a timeless product, promises a smile to everyone who looks. For more information, please visit www.image3d.com.

