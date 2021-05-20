Image3D Names Lisa Miller as New Co-President to Drive Continued Growth of Company

MILWAUKIE, Ore., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Image3D, a company that provides individual customers and client organizations a fun, unique way to view their own photos using the RetroViewer, is announcing Lisa Miller as its new co-president. Miller will be working alongside Bethany Jeanfreau, who was announced as president of Image3D earlier this year, and whose title is now co-president. This new leadership appointment is effective immediately.

"We are very excited to have Lisa Miller join Image3D as co-president," said Jeanfreau. "Lisa has a thorough understanding of the business, having been involved with Image3D as an independent advisor for 18 years and a member of the board of advisors for the past six years. She has an impressive background in systems thinking, performance improvement, program management and relationship management. Her vision for expanding Image3D's production, as well as her experience leading large teams and projects, will not only help support continued growth, but also help develop our people. I'm very thankful to continue the family business my father founded in 1997, and it will be even better with my sister by my side. Our complementary skill sets will be just what Image3D needs to transition into the next phase of innovation."

In her new role at Image3D, Miller is responsible for overseeing production, people and culture, and operations.

"I am happy and excited to be named co-president of Image3D," said Miller. "I'm looking forward to partnering with my sister and working inside the company I've been advising for years. We have great plans for Image3D, and I cannot wait to get started."

Miller has a master's degree in public health from Oregon Health and Science University. Prior to joining Image3D, Miller spent the majority of her career as a healthcare improvement executive focused on facilitating strategic systems changes to improve population health.

About Image3D

Image3D is a family-owned and -operated company based in the Pacific Northwest. For 24 years, Image3D has provided individuals and organizations an exciting way to view their own photos using the RetroViewer. Simply upload your photos to the reel builder website and create your very own custom reel. A combination of patented technology, paired with a timeless product, promises a smile to everyone who looks. For more information, please visit www.image3d.com.

