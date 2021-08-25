ImageFIRST Honors Infection Prevention Healthcare Workers in HeroesFIRST Campaign

As an industry leader with a steadfast commitment to Infection Prevention, ImageFIRST will honor those in the field who have gone above and beyond, even in the face of adversity, to keep their communities safe. Hundreds of exceptional nominations were submitted by ImageFIRST's Customer Advocate team that detailed inspiring stories of professionals who are tirelessly committed to managing Infection Prevention at the facilities that they serve. Eight outstanding individuals were selected and will be featured on ImageFIRST's website for a nationwide vote, including:

Cathy C., Campus Surgery Center

Chela P., Livingston Surgical Center

Danny A., Moses Taylor Hospital

Evan L., Centennial Peaks Hospital

Heidi B., GI Associates Moreland Endoscopy Center

Jean D., Memorial Care Surgical Center Saddleback

Judy W., Mackinaw Surgery Center

Teretha W., Conner Creek Life Solutions

Now through September 6, each of the HeroesFIRST finalists and their noteworthy stories – as submitted by ImageFIRST's Customer Advocates – will be shared on the ImageFIRST website where visitors can cast their vote for the story that inspires them most. Following the nationwide vote, the finalist with the most votes will be awarded a $5,000 grand prize with a corresponding donation of PPE materials best suited to their facility. The other seven finalists will each receive $1,000 and a donation for their exceptional work.

"The remarkable Infection Prevention professionals that our associates work with every day are a constant source of inspiration for us and, after such an unprecedented and challenging 18-months, we felt their tireless work needed to be recognized in a big way," said Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. "We look forward to HeroesFIRST becoming an annual way for us to say thank you and acknowledge the tremendous work being done by healthcare workers to keep their communities safe."

To learn more about each finalist and cast a vote, visit heroes.imagefirst.com.

About ImageFIRST

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is the largest and fastest-growing national linen rental and laundry service specializing in the healthcare market. ImageFIRST's nationwide locations serve over 18,000 outpatient medical facilities every week— providing linen, patient gowns, scrubs, and more while managing their clients' linen inventory for cost management. With a customer retention rate of over 95%, ImageFIRST is dedicated to improving patient satisfaction through quality products and remarkable service: their Comfort Care® line of gowns is proven to increase patients' favorable perception of a facility by more than 50%. For more information about ImageFIRST, your cost-effective solution for greater patient satisfaction, please visit www.imagefirst.com.

