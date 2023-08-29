Imagen Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

HITRUST Risk-based Certification validates Imagen's commitment to providing robust cybersecurity and in meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagen Technologies , a frontline diagnostic imaging company with the first Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform, today announced that Imagen's Care Delivery Services have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. Imagen's DaaS platform improves the patient experience and empowers primary care physicians to make better, earlier diagnoses to deliver higher-quality care. By achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification, primary care practices relying on Imagen's DaaS platform can feel confident in Imagen's commitment to the security and privacy of healthcare data.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Imagen Care Delivery Services have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places the company in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations in the healthcare space must address current and emerging threats and meet complicated compliance requirements, information protection needs, and privacy demands," said Dr. Rob Lindsey, Co-Founder and CTO at Imagen. "We are thrilled to demonstrate the highest standards for data protection and information security to our customers by achieving the rigorous HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification."

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight," said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that Imagen is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

About Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Imagen's mission is to improve the accessibility, accuracy, and immediacy of frontline diagnostic imaging. Our Diagnostics as a Service (DaaS) platform improves the patient experience and empowers primary care physicians to make better, earlier diagnoses so they can deliver higher-quality care. Imagen's DaaS platform seamlessly integrates imaging equipment, technical staff, radiologists, imaging software, and proprietary FDA cleared AI devices at practices big and small, across the United States. It enables modern primary care practices to quickly bring frontline imaging diagnostics to the point of care, improving the patient experience with no upfront costs to the practice.

SOURCE Imagen Technologies