Imagen Dental Partners and Concorde Career Colleges Partner to Address Dental Hygiene Workforce Demand in California

Imagen to provide scholarships to support Concorde dental hygiene students, initial investment of $10,000 to double later this year

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges today announced a workforce solutions partnership with Imagen Dental Partners to address the demand for dental hygienists in California. Imagen is offering a total of $10,000 in scholarships to support students at Concorde's Garden Grove, San Bernardino and San Diego campuses, with plans to increase the total amount to $20,000 later this year.

Imagen Dental Partners is a Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) with over 100 partner practices in 15 states. Their collective ownership model fosters clinical autonomy and promotes excellence and innovation in dentistry.

Dr. Sameer Puri, Chief Clinical Officer of Imagen Dental Partners, commented, "At Imagen we recognize the importance of nurturing the next generation of clinicians, and several of our partners have graduates from Concorde that were well-prepared for the workforce, so it seemed like a natural fit. By providing these scholarships, Imagen is demonstrating our commitment to foster talent and empower individuals who are passionate about making a meaningful impact in healthcare."

"We're thrilled to partner with Imagen Dental Partners and are impressed with their unique business model. As a leading educator of dental hygienists in the nation, we're proud when our reputation leads new employers to partner with us on workforce solutions. Our students are grateful for the scholarship support, and we look forward to forging new employment pathways with Imagen for our graduates," said Kevin Prehn, president of Concorde Career Colleges.

Nationwide, employment of dental hygienists is projected to grow 9% from 2023 to 2033, much faster than the average for all occupations.1 In some states, the demand is significantly higher. In California employment for dental hygienists is expected to grow by 15.2% from 2022 to 2032.2

In addition to the California scholarships, Imagen also plans to engage with Concorde's dental hygiene students in Florida and Texas, through campus visits and career fairs, as the company seeks to address its workforce demands in those states.

1Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Occupational Outlook for Dental Hygienists nationally, 2023-2033, viewed January 13, 2025.

2Source: California Employment Development Department, Employment Projections for Dental Hygienists in California 2022-2032, viewed January 13, 2025

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges, the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute (www.uti.edu), (NYSE: UTI), operates 17 healthcare focused campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute, preparing America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's 25 student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepares graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic, and other healthcare roles. Concorde schools are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde.edu or uti.edu or, or visit us on LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute or on X (formerly Twitter) at @ConcordeCareer or @news_UTI.

