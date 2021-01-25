Imagen Dental Partners Revolutionizes the Group Practice Model

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving upon the Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) model, Imagen Dental Partners is rapidly growing a collection of high-performing, technology-forward dental practices. Imagen enables independent dentists the ability to focus on delivering superior patient care, fostering growth through education and technology, and creating long-term wealth.

Imagen is a DPO that allows dentists full clinical autonomy, emphasizes technology and mastery of advanced clinical skills, and encourages dentists to practice at the highest standards possible. Imagen DPO is at the forefront of true partnership, born from the desire to support doctors in supporting their patients.

"Every independent dentist will need a strategy to survive and thrive in a very rapidly consolidating dental industry," says Michael Augins, Imagen President. "When a dentist partners with Imagen DPO, they can maintain their clinical control while maximizing the wealth creation potential they have as independent practice owners. Imagen is for technology-oriented dentists wanting to grow their practice meaningfully over the remainder of their career."

Many DSO's and DPO's focus on short-term profitability with the intent to sell the practice group in a quick flip. Imagen has a long-term ownership structure with no institutional capital and offers a higher level of alignment with their dentist partners financially and clinically. Imagen DPO maximizes value to their dentist partners, providing them with financial incentives in three ways: getting paid for the dentistry they produce, getting paid for the profitability of their practice, and getting paid a portion of the profitability of Imagen as a whole. Imagen DPO provides partners with access to the dental industry's most robust offering of education and mentoring opportunities by Spear Education and CDOCS, allowing them to learn from dentistry's leading educators to expand their skills and elevate their entire team.

Imagen partners with successful practices and utilizes a proprietary suite of growth playbooks to unlock the full growth potential. They provide a full complement of robust business support, enabling partners to focus on delivering excellent patient care.

"I joined Imagen to get rid of the administrative headaches while keeping autonomy and ownership in my practice. I now have a defined exit plan with more wealth opportunities than just owning and selling a solo practice. It's also more fulfilling to be part of a community of like-minded dentists," states Rich Rosenblatt, DMD, founding Imagen partner.

Technology is not an afterthought at Imagen – it is a requirement. All Imagen practice partners must utilize CAD/CAM and cone-beam or be willing to do so upon joining the partnership. "Technology unlocks practice growth and improves patient outcomes and their satisfaction with the treatment they receive," said Rezwan Manji, Chief Executive Officer at Imagen. "We know from our research that high tech practices outperform and, therefore, see this as an essential part of who we are as an entity.

With current operations in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin, Imagen is already one of the fastest-growing DPO's in America. With rapid expansion planned for 2021, Imagen is well on track to achieve its goal of becoming Americas fastest-growing dental partnership organization.

For more information about Imagen Dental Partners, visit imagendentalpartners.com or email [email protected].

