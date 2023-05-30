Imagene to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on June 8

SAN DIEGO, SHANGHAI and SYDNEY, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene"), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases, today announced that management has been invited to participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, which will be held in New York from June 7-9, 2023.

Dr. Jonathan Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inmagene, will present on Thursday, June 8, at 8:00-8:25 AM. A webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the following site:  https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/inma/1837550

Dr. Wang and Dr. Yufang Lu, Chief Medical Officer of Inmagene, will hold meetings with investors and potential partners to discuss investment and partnering opportunities.

About Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Inmagene is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics for immunology-related diseases.  It has four clinical-stage drug candidates. The leading compound, izokibep (IMG-020), is in global clinical development for 5 indications, including 2 pivotal trials for psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).  The second compound, IMG-007, an OX40 receptor antagonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) with a silenced ADCC function, is entering 2 global Phase 2 clinical trials. The third compound, IMG-004, a non-covalent, reversible, and brain-permeable BTK inhibitor (BTKi), with a longer PD effect (over 72 hours) than most leading BTKis, is finishing Phase 1 clinical studies. Finally, IMG-008, a long-acting mAb against IL-36R, with over 4x half-life and over 2x exposure of spesolimab, is entering global Phase 1 clinical development.

Based on its proprietary QuadraTek® platform, Inmagene creates and develops novel drug candidates with global rights. The company also in-licenses drug candidates and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including global multi-center clinical trials. Inmagene has formed strategic partnerships with multiple partners, such as HUTCHMED and Affibody AB, to develop highly innovative drug candidates.

