ImageRights Partners with PIXMOLE Technologies to Strengthen Copyright Enforcement in Israel

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageRights International, a global leader in copyright enforcement, today announced a strategic partnership with PIXMOLE Technologies Ltd., a premier copyright protection platform. This collaboration strengthens ImageRights' enforcement capabilities through two key initiatives: expanding its legal partner network in Israel and offering clients access to PIXMOLE's innovative search technology.

Through this partnership, PIXMOLE joins ImageRights' global network of legal partners, enhancing the company's ability to pursue copyright infringement claims in Israel. Additionally, ImageRights clients can supplement their existing coverage with PIXMOLE's AI based platform designed to search websites, news outlets, and social media platforms - in Israel.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to robust copyright protection across all markets," said Joe Naylor, CEO of ImageRights. "By combining PIXMOLE's regional expertise and specialized search capabilities with our established global enforcement infrastructure, we're offering content creators unprecedented options for protecting their work in Israel. This collaboration marks another significant step in ensuring creators receive proper recognition and compensation for their work."

"Joining forces with ImageRights aligns perfectly with our mission to protect creators' rights in the digital age," said Gili Yaari, Founder and CEO of PIXMOLE. "By combining PIXMOLE's cutting edge technology with ImageRight's expertise, we are delivering a powerful solution that ensures creators worldwide will benefit from enhanced protection and increased revenue opportunities for their creative contributions."

About ImageRights

ImageRights leads the global copyright enforcement industry with innovative AI-driven intelligent Internet search, automated US Copyright Office copyright registration services, and recovery through an established network of legal partners. The company empowers photographers, photo agencies, media companies, and retailers to protect and monetize their creative assets worldwide.

About PIXMOLE

PIXMOLE is a technology leader in the field of copyright management and protection for Visual Creators. PIXMOLE provides visual creators and media agencies the tools to monitor, analyze, and safeguard their visual content across the web and social media. Through cutting-edge search capabilities combined with managed enforcement services, PIXMOLE protects visual creators' rights and expands their revenue opportunities.

Contact For more information about ImageRights and PIXMOLE's enhanced protection services in Israel, visit https://www.imagerights.com/contact_us or contact us at [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Natalia Ruano

6178407355

[email protected]

SOURCE ImageRights International, Inc.