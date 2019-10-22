Images Luxury Nail Lounge is Taking Over Irvine

This isn't their only good news either because as consumer demand for high quality personal care soars so does Images' investments in other premium locations across the state. Images Luxury Nail Lounge, an up and coming privately owned corporation, plans to open up one location or more every year every year during the next decade and anticipates even more growth beyond the ten year marker. Images is cutting out to be one of the most competitive and energized nail salon brands in California with the goal to push their brand to it's full capabilities and beyond.

No other nail salons offer the same experience as Images Luxury Nail Lounge; whether it's the exclusive real-diamond manicure, the sleek and modern interior design or the dedication and talent offered by their nail studio artists. You're bound to feel special when you visit Images Luxury Nail Lounge! Visit them at their new Irvine Spectrum nail studio and spa and don't forget to follow them on social media to see if an Images Luxury Nail Lounge is coming to your city.

About Images Luxury Nail Lounge:

Images Luxury Nail Lounge first opened its doors in 2014. With their state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Now with 5 prime locations in Southern California, Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "FASTEST GROWING BUSINESSES IN THE COUNTRY" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge has established a prestigious reputable name. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnerships and business opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in joining Images' growing success in the cosmetic and spa service industry, this is your opportunity to establish your own luxury salon with the benefit of a great support system and a well-established and recognizable brand. Investment opportunities are also.

For investment opportunities, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com/io/

SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge

Related Links

http://www.imagesnaillounge.com

