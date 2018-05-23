Images Luxury Nail Lounge partners up with an advanced cosmetic surgery center, Coast Surgery Center of Huntington Beach

Coast Surgery Center of Huntington Beach is known for premier solutions for surgical and non-surgical life-altering health care. A team of over 30 board certified surgeons with great skills and advanced equipment will offer complete solutions of non-surgical procedures, such as thermae, Botox, Dysport, fillers and liposuction, and surgical procedures, such as bariatric and post-bariatric surgery, breast surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, plastic surgery, robotic surgery and more.

This partnership between Images Luxury Nail Lounge and Coast Surgery Center of Huntington Beach will offer you the best complete care from primary vital nail care to premium beauty and non-surgical cosmetic treatments.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge was established in 2014 and now has 5 prime locations in Southern California. With our state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "Fastest Growing Businesses in the Country" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnership and investment opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in establishing your own luxury salon with the benefit of a well-established support system and a recognizable brand, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com.

