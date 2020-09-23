Images Luxury Nail Lounge Salons File $5 Million in Claims for Nail Salon Closure Order That Singles Out the Vietnamese Community

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Images Luxury Nail Lounge salons, with locations in Irvine, Newport Beach and Long Beach, today filed over $5,000,000 in claims against the cities of Irvine, Newport Beach, Long Beach, the counties of Orange, Los Angeles, and the State of California (collectively "the Government") for the Government's continued forced closure of their nail salons.

The Images Luxury Nail Lounge salons are alleging that the Government violates their constitutional rights under the federal and California Constitutions due to enforcement of Governor Newsom's March 19, 2020, executive order. While other similar businesses have subsequently been permitted to open, nail salons remain shuttered.

Tony Nguyen, General Manager of the Image Luxury Nail Lounge salons, notes that "the Vietnamese community has been singled out in this unfair and arbitrary order." Vietnamese own 80% of the 11,000 nail salons in California. Mr. Nguyen points out that "since the State, County and Cities have now allowed hair salons to fully reopen, it is evident that the government is enforcing these laws in a racist manner. With hair, for example, the stylist is right in your face, while with a nail salon, you can be an arm's length away. Yet hair salons have already been allowed to fully reopen, but Vietnamese owned nail salons are effectively not." While nail salons are now allowed to open outdoors, Mr. Nguyen states, "we can't open outside. Most of the malls we are in won't allow it, and our chairs and equipment are bolted into the floor."

The claims filed today note that there has been no income for six months although nail salons continue to have fix costs such as lease obligations, licensing fees and taxes, etc. Moreover, nail salons have made the necessary accommodations to ensure the safety of their clients, including, but not limited to, mandated masks and social distancing measures, eliminating indoor waiting areas, incorporating touch-free check-in and check-out, only using every other chair, etc. These accommodations make nail salons safe or safer than other businesses. Despite these accommodations, nail salons continue to be closed while other less safe businesses have been allowed to open. Mr. Nguyen notes that "Images Luxury Nail Lounge salons are simply seeking to be paid back the money the government effectively took from them through the enforcement of these arbitrary laws that are being enforced in a racist manner. "

For More Information contact: Tony Nguyen, (949) 205-9415, [email protected]

About Images Luxury Nail Lounge:

Images Luxury Nail Lounge first opened its doors in 2014. With their state-of-the-art interior and professional-grade cosmetic procedures, each Images location offers a unique experience. Now with 5 prime locations in Southern California, Images Luxury Nail Lounge is ranked the 24th "Top Company" in Los Angeles and the 253rd "FASTEST GROWING BUSINESSES IN THE COUNTRY" by Inc. Magazine's Top 500 for 2017.

Images Luxury Nail Lounge has established a prestigious reputable name. Images Luxury Nail Lounge is now offering both lucrative partnerships and business opportunities nationwide. So, if you are interested in joining Images' growing success in the cosmetic and spa service industry, this is your opportunity to establish your own luxury salon with the benefit of a great support system and a well-established and recognizable brand. Investment opportunities are also.

For investment opportunities, please call 949-999-0888 or visit http://www.imagesnaillounge.com/io/

SOURCE Images Luxury Nail Lounge

Related Links

https://www.imagesnaillounge.com

