ImageSat International and MAGNUS Launching a Smart New Way to Manage Natural Disasters

OR YEHUDA, Israel, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ImageSat International N.V. ("ISI"), a global leader in end-to-end geospatial solutions, together with MAGNUS International Search & Rescue announces a new service - EMERGENCY AND DISASTER MANAGEMENT. The new service enables countries, cities and remote government areas to prepare for a natural disaster and, if a disaster occurs, manage it optimally.

Natural disasters are an event on a state scale. Volcano eruption, flood, storm, drought or earthquake can affect the lives of millions of inhabitants. The new EMERGENCY AND DISASTER MANAGEMENT service utilize the unique advantages and operational experience of ISI satellite intelligence services, to control and mitigate crisis situations and natural disasters. Obtain satellite imagery and analytics on demand to maintain updated situational awareness on a large scale.

Combine with MAGNUS Elite service, governments, business, and expeditions, operating in high-risk or disaster-prone environments can maximize the security of the individuals at risk. The emergency management service is a long-term process in which ISI & MAGNUS accompany the client from the initial step of clearly defining the major risk factors and threats, to supporting them in real-life emergencies where every second count.

Additional capacity is a self-sustained and deployable satellite ground control station which enable Intelligence and analytics as service on spot. No waiting time is needed for the imagery to download, analyze and send to the disaster area.

The capabilities that ISI & MAGNUS present in dealing with natural disasters enable decision makers to receive situational awareness. Such awareness is needed to coordinate the operations of the rescue teams, a rapid analysis of the expected threats on the timeline, and a better understanding of how resources should be allocated.

Building an up-to-date snapshot will enable proper management of resources and capabilities to achieve better results. Such as rescue of injured persons, relocation of residents, rehabilitation of buildings, distribution of food and water, provision of medical services, the operation of education services, and more.

About ImageSat international

ImageSat International is a global leader in end-to-end geospatial solutions. Our solutions help our clients obtain high-resolution satellite earth imagery, conduct viable data analysis and gain actionable insights. Visit: http://www.imagesatintl.com.

About MAGNUS International Search & Rescue

MAGNUS International Search & Rescue is a comprehensive emergency management and on-ground search & rescue service provider with over 25 years of experience. Visit: magnus.co.il.