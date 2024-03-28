ImageSource Announces Return of Nexus Events to Foster Stronger Customer Connections

OLYMPIA, Wash., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, has announced the revival of in-person Nexus educational events aimed at sharing knowledge and innovations in the ILINX enterprise platform along with fostering deeper connections with its valued customer-partners. After a hiatus due to global circumstances, ImageSource is excited to re-engage with its community face-to-face, offering an unparalleled opportunity for learning and collaboration.

Since 2006 the Nexus events have long been a cornerstone of ImageSource's commitment to customer-centricity, providing a platform for ILINX users and organizational leaders to plan AI-driven Customer Experience Automation solutions, collaborate on process innovation opportunities, and build lasting relationships. ImageSource recognizes the importance of in-person interactions in cultivating meaningful connections and driving mutual success.

"We're ecstatic to bring back our Nexus events in person," said Marni Carmichael, ImageSource VP of Marketing" Nothing can replace the energy and connection that come from meeting our customer-partners face-to-face. These events are not just about our latest innovations; they're about listening to our customers' needs, understanding their challenges, and sharing our experience solving business problems and co-creating technology vision together."

The return of the in-person Nexus events marks a significant milestone for ImageSource and its post-pandemic commitment to re-invigorate customer engagement. Attendees can expect a dynamic agenda featuring keynote presentations from industry experts, interactive workshops, ILINX product training, and ample opportunities for collaboration. These events will serve as a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights, share best practices, and explore how ImageSource and ILINX solutions drive business growth.

"Our goal with the Nexus events is to create an environment where our customers feel empowered, inspired, and supported," added Terry Sutherland. "These events are more than a showcase of our products and services; they are a catalyst for meaningful collaborations and co-creating vision to propel our customers forward."

The 2024 schedule for Nexus events includes Juno and Anchorage Alaska in March, Carson City Nevada in April, and Olympia Washington in June. For more information and to register for upcoming Nexus events, please visit www.imagesourceinc.com.

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

