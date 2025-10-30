ImageSource Expands Partnerships with Three Tribal Organizations to Advance Innovation

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the leader behind the ILINX platform, today acknowledges the acquisition of three new customer-partnerships with Tribal-focused organizations. These engagements strengthen ImageSource's commitment to empowering Tribal Nations and improving their members' lives through secure technology modernization, automation, and support of self-governance initiatives.

The new partnerships include:

A Tribal Health Organization leveraging ImageSource's ECMecosystem ™ methodology to map a transformation path to automate health document intake and management. The initiative will improve accuracy, compliance, and access to patient information across the health system.





selecting the as a foundation for process innovation and digital transformation for its member Tribes. The platform will centralize process modernization efforts and deliver solutions that streamline operations, enhance member service delivery, and strengthen self-governance initiatives. A California-Based Tribe implements ILINX Bouncer®, ImageSource's advanced cybersecurity and zero-day protection solution, to improve cyber resilience, safeguard Tribal systems, and protect sensitive member and financial data.

"These partnerships demonstrate the growing trust Tribal organizations place in ImageSource as they navigate modernization and data security initiatives," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "Our solutions are built to honor sovereignty, reduce complexity, and accelerate each Tribe's ability to deliver secure, efficient, and citizen-focused services."

