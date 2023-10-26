ImageSource, Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success Transitioning Customers to ILINX Cloud

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to announce the successful achievement of its annual goals, marked by a significant migration of customers to its ILINX Cloud solutions. The transition of clients to the ILINX Cloud signifies a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward enhancing efficiency, security, and accessibility for its valued customers. ImageSource, Inc. had a clear vision with its ILINX Cloud deployment goals: to empower organizations of all sizes to streamline their business processes, reduce costs, and adapt to the ever-evolving enterprise solution landscape. The ILINX Cloud, a cutting-edge cloud-based process improvement solution, offers a myriad of benefits, including:

**Scalability:** ILINX Cloud allows organizations to scale their ILINX platform usage as their needs grow. This ensures that businesses can adapt to changing circumstances without the hassle of extensive infrastructure changes. **Enhanced Security:** ImageSource, Inc. recognizes the paramount importance of data security. The ILINX Cloud employs state-of-the-art security measures, including updated security patches and on-time product enhancements, to protect sensitive information and provide peace of mind to customer-partners across industries. **Accessibility:** The ILINX Cloud is accessible from anywhere, anytime, facilitating remote work and collaboration, a feature that has become increasingly vital in today's global business landscape. ** Efficiency:** By migrating to the ILINX Cloud, customer-partners can significantly reduce the costs associated with systems. This move saves money, frees up resources for other strategic initiatives, and reduces staffing burdens.

ImageSource, Inc.'s dedication to assisting customer-partners in maximizing their operational potential has led to the widespread customer adoption of the ILINX Cloud. The company's team of experts worked to ensure a seamless transition for each client, offering comprehensive support and guidance throughout the process.

"I am immensely proud of our team's hard work and dedication in helping our customer-partners move to ILINX Cloud," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource, Inc. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success. We remain dedicated to providing top-tier solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth for our customer-partners."

