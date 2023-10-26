ImageSource, Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success Transitioning Customers to ILINX Cloud

OLYMPIA, Wash., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to announce the successful achievement of its annual goals, marked by a significant migration of customers to its ILINX Cloud solutions. The transition of clients to the ILINX Cloud signifies a pivotal moment in the company's journey toward enhancing efficiency, security, and accessibility for its valued customers. ImageSource, Inc. had a clear vision with its ILINX Cloud deployment goals: to empower organizations of all sizes to streamline their business processes, reduce costs, and adapt to the ever-evolving enterprise solution landscape. The ILINX Cloud, a cutting-edge cloud-based process improvement solution, offers a myriad of benefits, including:

  1. **Scalability:** ILINX Cloud allows organizations to scale their ILINX platform usage as their needs grow. This ensures that businesses can adapt to changing circumstances without the hassle of extensive infrastructure changes.
  2. **Enhanced Security:** ImageSource, Inc. recognizes the paramount importance of data security. The ILINX Cloud employs state-of-the-art security measures, including updated security patches and on-time product enhancements, to protect sensitive information and provide peace of mind to customer-partners across industries.
  3. **Accessibility:** The ILINX Cloud is accessible from anywhere, anytime, facilitating remote work and collaboration, a feature that has become increasingly vital in today's global business landscape.
  4. ** Efficiency:** By migrating to the ILINX Cloud, customer-partners can significantly reduce the costs associated with systems. This move saves money, frees up resources for other strategic initiatives, and reduces staffing burdens.

ImageSource, Inc.'s dedication to assisting customer-partners in maximizing their operational potential has led to the widespread customer adoption of the ILINX Cloud. The company's team of experts worked to ensure a seamless transition for each client, offering comprehensive support and guidance throughout the process.

"I am immensely proud of our team's hard work and dedication in helping our customer-partners move to  ILINX Cloud," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource, Inc. "This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer success. We remain dedicated to providing top-tier solutions that drive efficiency, security, and growth for our customer-partners."

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273  

