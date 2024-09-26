ImageSource, Inc. Reinvigorates Executive Team

OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, today announced the retirement of one of its co-founders, outgoing Chief Financial Officer Victor Zvirzdys, after decades of visionary leadership. As the company bids farewell to a key figure, it welcomes Michael Hemphill as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Legal Officer (CLO), marking a significant new phase in the company's evolution.

Victor has been instrumental in building ImageSource from its inception, serving as a driving force behind its mission to streamline operations and deliver innovative solutions across diverse industries. Zvirzdys ensured ImageSource's financial viability during the Dotcom bubble at the turn of the century and the 2008 global financial crisis. He guided the company through its transition from a systems integrator to the manufacturer of the world-class ILINX software platform.

"Victor's legacy is one of dedication and leadership," said Terry Sutherland, Co-founder and CEO of ImageSource. "His stewardship has been fundamental to our company's success, and his influence will continue transitionally as our Emeritus CFO. We are deeply grateful for his contributions, which have not only shaped ImageSource but also significantly impacted the industries we serve."

Alongside Zvirzdys' retirement, ImageSource is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Hemphill to its executive team as CFO and CLO. Hemphill brings over 25 years of experience in financial management and corporate law. His more than 10 years of experience serving as ImageSource's outside legal counsel have prepared him to serve as a key player in the company's continued growth and operational excellence.

"Michael's extensive expertise in both finance and legal strategy will be invaluable as we expand our operations and drive revenue growth," said Terry Sutherland. "His leadership will be crucial in ensuring that ImageSource remains at the forefront of innovation and strengthens our collaborative relationships with customer-partners."

