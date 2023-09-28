ImageSource, Inc. to Hold All-Hands Meeting in the Sunshine State

OLYMPIA, Wash., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., a leading provider of process innovation solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming annual All-Hands company meeting, set to take place in Orlando, Florida, from October 8 through October 10, 2023.

Once a year, the entire ImageSource team gathers to celebrate the company's accomplishments, set strategic goals, and foster connections between employees across the organization. Families are encouraged to join the extended event to enjoy all that Orlando has to offer. Group events at Universal Studios Orlando and Splitsville at Disney Springs ensure plenty of opportunities for entertainment beyond the business-focused annual meeting.

All-Hands attendees can expect an agenda packed with departmental updates and achievements as well as the roll-out of goals for the upcoming year. The meeting will celebrate the company's commitment to innovation ­– with announcements related to ImageSource's latest advancements in AI and ILINX, the world's most flexible process improvement platform.

"Our annual All-Hands meeting is a highlight of the year," ImageSource CEO Terry Sutherland says. "This event allows us to come together as a company, share our successes, and chart our course for the future. We are particularly excited to invite family members to celebrate with us because our employees' family ties are a driving force behind our accomplishments in business."

ImageSource was founded in 1994 in Olympia, Washington by Sutherland and CFO Victor Zvirzdys. Today, the company is headquartered in Washington state with remote offices in California and Colorado. The All-Hands company meeting enables employees from all locations to gather in the spirit of collaboration and community.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc