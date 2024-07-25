ImageSource Innovations Content Showcases ILINX AI Advancements

OLYMPIA, Wash., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process improvement platform, proudly announces the launch of a new website Innovations section. This new content provides insightful updates on the ILINX product roadmap and advancements in implementing artificial intelligence (AI) in customer-partner solutions.

Innovations serves as a central hub for previews of recent developments and future directions in ImageSource's ILINX solutions. It offers visually rich, easily digestible information on upcoming features, enhancements, and strategic goals, reflecting the company's commitment to continuous innovation in customer experience automation and real-world AI drivens solutions.

Key highlights of the Innovations section include:

ImageSource's technology vision for managing content sprawl, including classification, clustering, and search relevance optimization

ILINX product vision for Generative AI with a detailed licensing and permitting use case explanation

Focus on the overarching goal of customer experience automation through the ILINX platform

"We are thrilled to introduce the Innovations section to keep our customer-partners informed about the exciting developments in our ILINX solutions," said Marni Carmichael, VP of Marketing at ImageSource, Inc. "This initiative reflects our ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence, equipping our users to remain at the edge of technical thought leadership in their organizations."

The Innovations section is now live and accessible on the ImageSource website at https://www.imagesourceinc.com/smarts/innovations/. Visitors are encouraged to explore the latest updates and join our ILINX User Community at https://www.linkedin.com/groups/6928092/ to engage in peer-to-peer discussions around ILINX innovations.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc