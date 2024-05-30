ImageSource Unveils New Customer Success Video Featuring the State of Alaska

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, proudly announces the release of a new customer success video showcasing the transformative impact of ILINX technology for the Alaska Pioneer Homes program.

The video, Process Innovation in Action: Alaska Pioneer Homes, features first-person interviews with Heidi Hamilton, Division Director, and Harmonie Murphy, Program Coordinator. They highlight how the State of Alaska has leveraged the ILINX platform to streamline the Pioneers Homes waiting list process, enhance the program's efficiency, and improve the ultimate delivery of public services to older Alaskans.

Since 1913, Alaska Pioneer Homes has provided housing, food, and assistive care for elder Alaskans. The ILINX eForm solution manages Inactive Waitlist applications for Alaskans seeking to reserve future space in a Pioneer Home, and the Active Waitlist for those over the age of 60 seeking immediate care. This virtual queue for qualified citizens enables the agency to communicate with applicants and help them make those transitions as smooth as possible.

"We've cut our paperwork in half," said Hamilton, noting that Alaskans can now complete the Pioneer Homes application process, including submitting necessary documentation, completely online.

"We are thrilled to share this success story from the State of Alaska," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "This video highlights the tangible benefits of our solutions and demonstrates our commitment to helping organizations achieve their goals through innovation and collaboration."

The State of Alaska's experience is a powerful testament to the capabilities of ImageSource's process innovation solutions, including workflow automation and citizen digital services delivery. The state has significantly improved operational efficiency and service quality by integrating these technologies.

This compelling narrative underscores the value of strategic technology partnerships in achieving operational excellence and delivering superior outcomes for citizens. For more information about ImageSource and the Pioneers Homes program, please visit: https://www.imagesourceinc.com/smarts/ak-pioneer-homes/

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273.

