ImageTrend CFO John Wolfenden Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council

Invitation-only professional community selects finance leader based on the depth and diversity of his experience

EAGAN, Minn., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, the leading provider of software and AI intelligence for emergency response, healthcare and public safety organizations, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Wolfenden has been accepted into the Forbes Finance Council.

The Forbes Finance Council brings together executives, investors, and market operators who help shape how capital is allocated, managed, and protected in increasingly complex environments. The invitation-only members are vetted by a selection process that evaluates professional experience, leadership, and industry expertise.

Wolfenden was selected following a review of his experience as CFO of multiple software companies and his track record of strengthening financial operations, improving business processes and supporting growth. At ImageTrend, he leads the finance function and serves as a strategic partner across the business as the company advances its AI-powered platform and supports more than 11,000 agencies.

Recognized Finance Leadership

Across his CFO roles, Wolfenden has focused on operational improvement, business growth and building finance functions that serve as strategic partners across the organization. At ImageTrend, he plays a critical role in the executive leadership team, overseeing financial strategy and operations and helping the company build the scalable foundation required for long-term growth.

"John's impact at ImageTrend goes well beyond the finance function," said Joe Graw, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Growth Officer. "He brings financial discipline, commercial perspective and a roll-up-your-sleeves approach to the decisions that shape how we grow and serve our customers. His selection for Forbes Finance Council is well deserved and gives him a valuable platform to share that expertise with other finance leaders."

Contributing to a Selective Finance Community

As a council member, Wolfenden will join a curated peer community and have opportunities to work with an editorial team to share expert insights in original articles and contribute to Expert Panels on Forbes.com. He plans to share lessons from scaling software organizations and strengthening finance operations.

"I am honored to have been selected to join Forbes Finance Council," said Wolfenden. "I look forward to exchanging ideas with other finance leaders and learning from their experiences. I have always believed that finance should work closely with every part of the business, helping teams solve problems and make sound decisions. I am excited to bring what I learn back to ImageTrend as we continue improving how we operate and supporting the company's growth."

For more information about ImageTrend, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend helps emergency response teams who struggle with documentation overload by giving them one AI-powered operating system so they can command with confidence and protect more lives with better decisions.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 11,000 agencies in the United States, Canada and United Arab Emirates across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its AI-embedded product solutions and dedicated team provide the intelligence and confidence that first responders need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC