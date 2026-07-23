ImageTrend supports State of Iowa with addition of Community Health Module to EMS and Trauma Registry

EAGAN, Minn., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ImageTrend is pleased to announce that the State of Iowa has amended its EMS data system contract to incorporate ImageTrend's Community Health module into the statewide EMS Registry. This enhancement is fully funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) through a $65,900 federal award supporting work under the Rural Health Transformation grant.

The Community Health module is ImageTrend's dedicated electronic medical record solution for Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) programs. Through this addition, Iowa will have a unified documentation platform to support EMS-led Mobile Integrated Health demonstration projects across the state.

The module provides tools for documenting home visits, chronic disease follow-up, telehealth engagements, and high-utilizer outreach, key components of Iowa's Healthy Hometowns initiative. Integrating these capabilities strengthens statewide data collection and improves the ability to measure outcomes, reduce emergency department utilization, and support maternal and community health.

The Community Health registry is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $209,040,063.71, with 100 percent funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend helps emergency response teams who struggle with documentation overload by giving them one AI-powered operating system so they can command with confidence and protect more lives with better decisions.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 9,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC