ImageTrend Names Chris Cartrett as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate AI-Powered Growth

EAGAN, Minn., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend, the leading provider of software and AI intelligence for emergency response, healthcare, and public safety organizations, announced the appointment of Chris Cartrett as Chief Executive Officer. Cartrett, who succeeds Patrick Sheahan, will lead the company into its next chapter of growth and innovation, focusing on delivering for customers, pushing the industry forward with continuous product innovation and supporting the thousands of emergency response, healthcare & safety workers using its products.

The company has invested heavily to evolve its platform, develop new products and support customers. Recent milestones include the 2026 launches of:

Carelytics. Real-time hospital to EMS data interoperability with automated encounter matching, and workflow analytics that is used by one of the largest healthcare organizations in the US to drive patient better outcomes across the continuum of care. The product also provides EMS transport insights to give an organization clearer market visibility to drive revenue.

AI Assist. A family of products that uses artificial intelligence to create workflow efficiencies and drive outcomes. AI Assist: CQI Check, launched in May, enables real-time incident reviews upfront, reduces errors and the need for providers to revisit and correct documentation after submission. This saves time and alleviates manual review burdens for CQI administrators.

Unified Analytics. A single, AI-powered analytics platform with natural language prompting, that solves customers' biggest blind spots and pain points, collecting and analyzing data across platforms. Unified Analytics is available now and brings together an organization's data, dashboards, reporting, alerts, and insights into one connected experience to make faster, better decisions.

Clinical Registry – coming this year. The next-generation, patient-centered platform that unifies trauma, stroke, STEMI, cardiac, burn, blood, and specialty registries on a single foundation. This gives customers configurable data dictionaries, integrated analytics, and EMS/EHR/public-health interoperability that reduces duplicate data entry and connects care across the continuum.

As a result of these investments, ImageTrend has more than doubled its revenues over the last few years and experienced record year-to-date bookings in 2026.

"There are many accomplishments to celebrate, yet we know that we can do more to serve our customers," said Joe Graw, ImageTrend Chief Growth Officer. "This change is a commitment to continuing to be better for our customers to accelerate product innovation and use of artificial intelligence, and to serve our company mission: transform data into actionable intelligence to drive community impact."

Graw also noted that creating a connected ecosystem where data moves seamlessly, has been talked about for years. "We have the relationships, the data, the platform and now the foundation to shape the future of emergency response and the next transformation in healthcare," Graw said. "The work we do matters because the outcomes matter, not just to the agencies we serve but to the public they serve. That opportunity is bigger today more so than it ever has been."

"Customers are asking us to move faster. Agencies, hospitals, public health organizations, and first responders need technology partners that can help reduce documentation burden, connect data across the care continuum, and translate information into action when every decision matters," Graw continued. "We've heard their feedback clearly. This transition brings even greater focus on speed and execution of product innovation."

A Proven, Customer-Centered Leader

Cartrett joins ImageTrend Aug. 3, 2026, from Aderant, a leading global provider of business management software for law firms and professional services organizations and a Roper Technologies company. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation as a customer-centric, product-oriented leader with experience guiding software organization through periods of rapid growth and innovation. During his tenure at Aderant, he helped shape the strategic direction, built exceptional leadership with organizational talent depth, created a focus on AI-embedded product innovation, and strengthened the company's foundation as the operating backbone and trusted technology partner to the world's leading law firms.

As incoming CEO, Cartrett will focus on strengthening customer relationships and ensuring the company's strategic priorities align with the customers' evolving needs. He'll also focus on accelerating the company's vision of an AI-powered intelligence platform that helps organizations improve operational performance, make faster decisions, and achieve better outcomes.

"The pace of change across every industry is accelerating," said Ryan Harper ImageTrend's Chairman of the Board. "Artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the velocity at which organizations can innovate and create value. Chris brings a proven track record and deep expertise in AI and product innovation and a customer focused obsession. I'm confident he will drive even greater success for our customers in the years ahead."

Accelerating AI-Powered Innovation Across the Platform

ImageTrend's customers operate in high-pressure environments where time, accuracy, and connected information matter. The company investments in AI-powered solutions reduce manual work, surface insights faster, strengthen clinical and operational decision-making, and turn data into action across Fire, EMS, hospital, and public health workflows. The recent product innovations support a more connected ecosystem where critical information follows the patient, data moves more seamlessly across emergency response and healthcare, and organizations have the intelligence they need to act with confidence.

"ImageTrend has built an exceptional business with a powerful mission, a passionate team, and a deeply loyal customer base," said Chris Cartrett, incoming Chief Executive Officer of ImageTrend. "What attracted me most is the company's unwavering commitment to its customers and its vision for the future. The opportunity to combine industry-leading expertise with AI-powered innovation creates tremendous potential for our customers and the communities they serve."

"ImageTrend's customers operate in environments where every decision counts," Cartrett added. "The more effectively we help them connect data, reduce burdens on their crews, and anticipate what's next, the faster they can act and the more lives protected. That is the opportunity in front of us, and it is why I am incredibly optimistic about the future."

For more information about ImageTrend, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend helps emergency response teams who struggle with documentation overload by giving them one AI-powered operating system so they can command with confidence and protect more lives with better decisions.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 11,000 agencies in the United States, Canada and United Emirates across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its AI-embedded product solutions and dedicated team provide the intelligence and confidence that first responders need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

Media Contact

Cathy Hill

Chief Marketing Officer

ImageTrend

[email protected]630.546.1564

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC