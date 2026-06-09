ImageTrend Advances Customer Health with AI Intelligence Platform and Leadership Expansion

EAGAN, Minn., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageTrend is strengthening its leadership and customer operations to drive the next phase of growth, operating system innovation, and customer execution across Fire, EMS, and healthcare.

These updates reflect ImageTrend's continued investment in an AI-powered operating system that strengthens customer health at every level. By advancing scalable platform innovation, accelerating AI-enabled development, and deepening connectivity across the ecosystem, we're enabling organizations to move from fragmented workflows to a unified intelligence layer—one that drives operational readiness, sustains long-term growth, and delivers measurable customer outcomes.

"As expectations for speed, data and interoperability continue to rise, customer health is the ultimate measure of success," said Patrick Sheahan, CEO and President of ImageTrend. "We're advancing an AI-powered platform that connects operations, strengthens execution, and turns data into actionable intelligence—helping our customers improve outcomes today and position them for what's next."

Expanding Technology and Industry Leadership

Vishal Arora has joined ImageTrend as Chief Technology Officer, bringing extensive experience leading and scaling complex multi-product software organizations. His focus includes platform modernization, AI-enabled development, scalability, and long-term technology strategy.

His leadership will help support ImageTrend's continued evolution as an AI-powered intelligence platform while strengthening delivery stability, execution, and operational scale.

ImageTrend has also appointed Eric Chaney as Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances & Outcomes.

Chaney brings more than 40 years of experience spanning EMS operations, public policy, national data standards, and federal healthcare initiatives, including leadership roles within the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of EMS and the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS).

In his role, Chaney will focus on strategic relationships across EMS, public safety, healthcare, and government organizations, supporting interoperability, collaboration, and outcomes-focused innovation across the emergency response ecosystem.

Aligning Customer Teams to Support Scale and Execution

ImageTrend has also aligned its customer-facing teams to create clearer ownership across account strategy, delivery, support, and long-term partnership initiatives.

Customer Success Managers, Directors of State Accounts, and Government Solutions teams now align under Brendan Burke, Chief Revenue Officer, while Customer Support, Technical Account Management, Implementation Services, and Research align under Joe Graw, Chief Growth Officer.

This alignment is built around the customer—connecting strategy, implementation, and support into one cohesive experience that accelerates results, increases accountability, and continuously improves outcomes over time.

Together, these teams operate within a unified customer health model aligned on customer goals and connected across every stage of the customer experience ensuring priorities are clear, support is proactive not reactive, and platform evolution is continuously shaped by what drives the strongest outcomes for our customers.

As agencies continue adapting to smaller budgets, rising reporting expectations, interoperability demands, and operational complexity, these changes are intended to help customers scale with greater confidence through stronger execution, clearer communication, and more connected long-term partnership support.

"We're building the foundation required to support where the industry is headed next," Sheahan added. "Our customers depend on our AI expertise, technology, support, and strategic partnership that can evolve alongside growing operational and data demands. These changes strengthen how we deliver across all three."

To learn more about ImageTrend, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend helps emergency response teams who struggle with documentation overload by giving them one AI-powered operating system so they can command with confidence and protect more lives with better decisions.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 9,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence that first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

SOURCE ImageTrend LLC