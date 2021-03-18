ImageWare Appoints Former FBI Senior Executive and Security Expert Lauren C. Anderson to Board of Directors

Anderson comes to ImageWare with nearly three decades of security, counterterrorism, and diplomacy expertise. She previously held various leadership roles within the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI") over a nearly thirty-year career where she spearheaded investigations and operations, domestically and internationally, in 24 countries; she was also the first FBI agent to become an International Women's Forum Leadership Foundation Fellow. Anderson serves as an advisor and special skilled role player for the U.S. Army, and is an advisor with Stellar Solutions, a global systems engineering service provider. She is currently CEO of LC Anderson International Consulting, which she founded in 2013, and serves as an advisor to the U.S. Comptroller General at the Government Accountability Office on international security, intelligence, criminal justice, law enforcement, and women's leadership.

Anderson also holds numerous professional awards and certifications and is an Associate Fellow with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. She is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the International Women's Forum, and is a director emeritus for the Women's Forum of New York. She also served as a judge for the Women's Safety XPrize and the Stevie Awards, and is a mentor with the Women's Foreign Policy Group and Girl Security. Anderson holds a security clearance and numerous certifications with the United States government.

"On behalf of the ImageWare leadership team, I would like to formally welcome Lauren C. Anderson to our Board," said Company Chair, President, and CEO Kristin Taylor. "Lauren possesses a truly unique combination of experience and skills that are well-suited to our Company's near and long-term objectives in expanding the law enforcement and public safety sectors in state, local and federal markets. Through her multi-decade career with the FBI, Lauren has established herself as a global security expert at the highest levels within the federal government, a key market for ImageWare historically and going forward. As we roll out our next generation products for new and current law enforcement and government agency customers and look to expand internationally, we expect to benefit from her strong relationships and in-the-field experience to increase our existing footprint."

Anderson added: "Having worked in the global security sector in a variety of capacities over the years, I am coming to ImageWare with a real understanding of the Company's solutions and the overall market we are addressing. In many government, and increasingly enterprise, applications, cybersecurity and identity management have gone from business to mission critical. The proliferation of remote work has only exacerbated this need for reliable identity management solutions. With a reputation for providing the most secure, accurate and fastest biometrics offerings in the industry, ImageWare has a real opportunity to take share in a rapidly growing market. I'm looking forward to playing a strategic role in expanding our government and international presence as we further commercialize our industry-leading portfolio of solutions."

Anderson has an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from LIM College and holds of B.A. in Psychology from Muhlenberg College. She has completed executive programs at each of Harvard Business School, Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Cambridge Judge Business School, and the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Garmisch, Germany.

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Belair

ImageWare Systems, Inc.

(310) 717-0877

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iwsinc.com

