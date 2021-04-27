ImageWare Appoints James Sight to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) ("ImageWare" or "the Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, announced today that it has appointed shareholder and experienced public company advisor James "Jim" Sight to its Board of Directors, effective April 26, 2021. Following Sight's addition, ImageWare's Board is now expanded from four members to five, including four independent Directors.

Sight joins ImageWare with nearly 30 years of experience at the public company board level across several industries, including industrials, airlines, energy, technology, and real estate. He brings significant financial and accounting expertise, having served on several creditor committees, overseeing various corporate restructurings and providing key counsel to resolve a range of corporate challenges. Sight has also advised companies in various M&A transactions and divestitures. He is currently a board member at Fiduciary Decisions Insights, a provider of technology and tools that are used by financial service providers, and Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF), a multinational conglomerate. Sight previously founded and ran Sight Leasing Company, which he grew into the second largest lessor of delivery vehicles to the United States Postal Service.

Sight holds a B.S. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Jim possesses a unique blend of both operating and oversight experience, a strong financial acumen related to public issuers, and a vested stake in our future as a meaningful current investor," said Company Chair, President, and CEO Kristin Taylor. "Representing the interests of all shareholders is deeply important to us. Jim's appointment embodies our ongoing commitment to this principle and structurally aligns the interests of all stakeholders as we continue to build a successful growth company.

"He also brings a wealth of experience at the public company board level from years of serving on the boards of organizations similar to our own. At our stage of development, it is critical that we ensure our capital structure and financial controls remain in order. We look forward to benefitting from Jim's broad experience and specialized knowledge as we continue our plan of building ImageWare 2.0 over the next 12 months and beyond. On behalf of our entire company, I'd like to officially welcome Jim as the newest member of our leadership team."

Sight added: "I am looking forward to joining a well-decorated board of directors while working closely with the management team in this transition to the next chapter for ImageWare. I have personally made a meaningful investment in this business because I believe that it has a tremendous opportunity to leverage its storied history, strong customer relationships and leading IP to take greater share within the booming cybersecurity industry. I plan to pull from my experiences overseeing many growth stage companies at the board level to ensure that ImageWare is in a strong position to grow unencumbered, both financially and operationally."

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Belair

ImageWare Systems, Inc.

(310) 717-0877

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE ImageWare Systems, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.iwsinc.com

