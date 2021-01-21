ImageWare® Appoints Vice President, Go-To-Market and Portfolio Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, is pleased to announce the appointment of AJ Naddell to the newly created position of Vice President, Go-To-Market and Portfolio Strategy effective January 18, 2021.

Naddell collaboratively and strategically develops powerful, revenue-driving go-to-market programs. His specialty sits at the convergence of Product Management, Marketing, Product Design, Sales and Customer Success. He will work closely with the marketplace to help ensure ImageWare's delivery of existing mission critical offerings, as well as driving future customer needs.

Naddell joined IBM in 2017, where his most recent position was Program Director of Product Management-AI Applications. In that role, he led the effort driving transformation and modernization within a 30-year-old portfolio of products, infusing AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) into the legacy solutions to help optimize customer's operations.

He was responsible for launching several complex AI solutions. One of which was completed within 90-days from ideation, design, development, then closing the first deal within only 15 days from launch. One year from launch, this product has double digit customers and has delivered significant revenue.

Prior to IBM, Naddell led electric truck Sales and Business Development in North America for BYD, a China-based leader in the electric vehicle space. He drove considerable business for BYD's new heavy duty electric trucks with customers such as Pepsi Frito-Lays, Port of Los Angeles & Long Beach, CA., Port of New York/New Jersey, and others.

Naddell is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Before turning his focus in business, Naddell studied biomedical engineering and systems engineering with a focus in pre-med, while conducting research in oncology and stem cell biology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Kristin A. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO of ImageWare, said, "We are thrilled to welcome AJ to the ImageWare team. I know from my years of experience working with him what a talented, focused and driven individual AJ is. He will work closely with Engineering, Product Management and Sales.

"AJ and his team have already begun to develop key messaging and sales collateral in preparation of our successful launch of enterprise products into the market on February 1, 2021. He will then shift his focus to Law Enforcement/Public Safety, and towards the end of the year, turn to our biometric smart badge technology."

Naddell said, "I'm truly excited by the value and market potential of ImageWare's biometric authentication and identification technology. Cybersecurity is a hugely important, burgeoning sector - and the opportunity to join the Company's talented leadership team and help drive the Company's market success is the next important challenge I look forward to conquering."

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement having built the first statewide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement - and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. Please visit www.iwsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Media Contact: Investor Relations: Jessica Belair Terri MacInnis, VP of IR ImageWare Systems, Inc. Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc. (310) 717-0877 (818) 379-8500 x2 [email protected] [email protected]

