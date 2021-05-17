ImageWare Partners with Gateway to Lead Expanded Investor Relations Program

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY) ("ImageWare" or the "Company"), a leader in biometric identification and authentication, has appointed Gateway Investor Relations, a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm to manage its expanded investor relations program initiatives, including providing corporate messaging and other consulting services to the Company.

Gateway will work closely with ImageWare management over the coming months to develop and deploy a comprehensive outreach and communications program. Activities will include but are not limited to: refining overall company and investment-oriented messaging and corporate positioning, strategic advisory services, and introductions to institutional investors, sell-side analysts and other key influencers in the broader financial community. Gateway will also assist in organizing roadshows and securing invitations to select financial conferences, including its annual Gateway Conference.

"With nearly a trillion dollars being lost to cybercrime annually and a growing need for improved, secure access in the work-from-anywhere economy, ImageWare is sitting at the intersection of several significant market opportunities with major tailwinds," said Company Chair, President, and CEO Kristin Taylor. "We've begun to deliver the innovation that our law enforcement and public safety customers have requested, by providing a new state-of-the-art Cloud-based software platform specifically engineered for those sectors. In addition to the value within the historical businesses of law enforcement and public safety, we believe the financial, educational, and automotive spaces are rich with opportunity as the need for secure access leveraging biometrics is becoming one of the best ways to validate one's identity. The value within our historical business from long-standing customer relationships and defensible, strategic IP has provided us with a great set of tools as we continue to build our vision for the ImageWare of the future: a leading biometric identity authentication company providing a new Cloud-based solution for the domestic and international government, law enforcement and enterprise sectors.

"Knowing that we find ourselves in the midst of an ongoing transformation, we believe the timing is right to redefine our value proposition to the investment community. We have a compelling story that we believe needs to be communicated effectively to a wider audience, which is why we've selected Gateway to lead these efforts among other investor relations initiatives. Their extensive experience in assisting emerging growth companies like ImageWare makes this engagement a clear choice. We look forward to partnering closely with the Gateway team over the coming months as we execute on our broader capital markets initiatives, including our contemplated uplisting to Nasdaq in the not-too-distant future."

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1987, ImageWare provides defense-grade biometric identification and authentication for access to your data, products, services or facilities. We are experts in biometric authentication and considered a preeminent patent holder of multimodal IP, having many of the most-cited patents in the industry. Our patented IWS Biometric Engine® (BE) is the most accurate and fastest biometrics matching engine in the industry, capable of our patented fusion of multiple biometrics. Part of our heritage is in law enforcement, having built the first state-wide digital booking platform for United States local law enforcement – and more than three decades of experience in the challenging government sector creating biometric smart cards and logical access for millions of individuals. We are a "biometrics first" company, leveraging unique human characteristics to provide unparalleled accuracy for identification while protecting your identity. For more information, please visit www.iwsinc.com.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway is a leading strategic communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

