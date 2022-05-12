ImaginAb announces a new supply agreement with Invicro to offer clinical doses of CD8 investigational ImmunoPET imaging agent for Immuno-Oncology preclinical and clinical studies

INGLEWOOD, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a market-leading global biotechnology company focused on developing next generation ImmunoPET imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), today announced a new agreement with Invicro LLC, a global, industry-leading imaging CRO, and part of REALM IDx, Inc., to supply clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) for use in clinical trials as part of Invicro's global core lab imaging service. In addition, the agreement allows Invicro to produce zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab for its preclinical offerings.

This offering is a response to the growth seen in Immuno-Oncology (I-O) therapies and demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies for advanced, non-invasive, whole-body imaging biomarkers. ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent provides a number of potential benefits that may help inform early decision making through Phase I-IV clinical trials.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "We are delighted with our agreement with Invicro and the operational benefits we hope it will bring to its customers.

"Arising from discussions with pharma and biotech companies that currently license our technology, we believe this partnership will bring the best of both businesses together, offering the potential benefits of our investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging agent in understanding the therapeutic efficacy and treatment outcomes in clinical trials more precisely and at an earlier stage."

This offering is intended to provide pharma and biotech customers with the opportunity to receive clinical doses of ImaginAb's investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent directly from Invicro.

"Invicro's vision to transform healthcare through advanced imaging technologies aligns with ImaginAb's investigational CD8 technology and mission. We believe this agreement will offer deeper insights into immune biology and pharmacodynamics that will help advance the development of therapies within the I-O space," commented Dr. Matthew Silva, CEO of Invicro.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapeutic agents. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies and cys diabodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert. Used with widely available PET imaging technology and therapeutic isotopes, these novel minibodies bind specifically to cell surface targets, providing a whole-body picture of immune activity and the potential to treat cancer. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against both oncology and immunology targets.

The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine Ventures, TRC, Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma. For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About Invicro

Headquartered in Needham, MA, Invicro, a part of REALM IDx, was founded in 2008 with the mission of improving the role and function of imaging in translational drug discovery and development across all therapeutic areas. Today, Invicro's multi-disciplinary team provides solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies across all stages of the drug development pipeline (Phase 0-IV), all imaging modalities and all therapeutic areas, including neurology, oncology, and systemic and rare diseases. Invicro's quantitative biomarker services, advanced analytics and AI tools, and clinical operational services are backed by Invicro's industry-leading software informatics platforms, VivoQuant® and iPACS®, as well as their pioneering IQ-Analytics Platform, which includes AmyloidIQ, TauIQ and DaTIQ.

Invicro operates out of eight global laboratories, clinics and sites within the United States in Massachusetts, Michigan, California and globally in the United Kingdom, India and Japan.

For more information about Invicro, visit www.invicro.com.

