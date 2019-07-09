ImaginAb Announces Collaboration on CD8 Imaging Agent with Roche

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology imaging company, announced today that it has entered into a non-exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Roche. Under the terms of the agreement, Roche will use ImaginAb's novel minibody CD8 T cell imaging agent in immuno-oncology clinical trials for multiple types of cancers. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ImaginAb's CD8 T cell imaging agent is designed to be used with PET scan technology to non-invasively determine changes in CD8 T cell tumor infiltrates induced by immunotherapy treatments. This investigational approach has the potential to guide the development of immunomodulatory agents and combinations by assessing whether a patient's immune system responds to such agents, thereby offering an early prediction of therapeutic response.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb, said: "We are thrilled about our collaboration with Roche, a leading pharmaceutical company focused on cancer treatment and diagnostics. We believe our platform offers real potential to accelerate clinical development of next-generation immunotherapeutics and ultimately provides guidance for personalized use of mono or combination therapies for patients suffering from different types of cancer. This collaboration further expands the network of companies, clinical investigators, and PET centers utilizing our 89-Zr CD8 ImmunoPET technology, demonstrating the utility and value of this technology in the field of immuno-oncology."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

89-Zr CD8 ImmunoPET minibody binds CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. The Phase 1 dose escalation study conducted with cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments has demonstrated safety, defined the effective dose and the optimal PET imaging protocol as well as demonstrated proof of concept for using CD8 ImmunoPET as a clinical tool for the detection and imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. Additional studies including ImaginAb's Phase 2 study and studies sponsored by ImaginAb's corporate partners are further establishing the repeat dosing and the utility of CD8 ImmunoPET as a pharmacodynamic and predictive marker for immunotherapy.

