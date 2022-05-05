ImaginAb Announces New Supply Agreement to Supply Genmab A/S with its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET agent

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., a market leading global biotechnology company focused on developing next generation ImmunoPET imaging agents and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals (RPT), is pleased to announce it has signed a new multi-year, non-exclusive supply agreement with Genmab A/S, an international biotechnology company.

Under the terms of the agreement, ImaginAb will provide a non-exclusive, worldwide license to Genmab A/S to use its investigational CD8 ImmunoPET imaging technology (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) in clinical trials.

Commenting on the announcement, Ian Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of ImaginAb stated:

"We are delighted to announce this new supply agreement with Genmab A/S, who, under the agreement, will utilize our CD8 ImmunoPET agent, global supply chain, and validated Clinical PET sites in their future clinical trials.

"We are continuing to invest in the clinical development and global supply chain to provide access to this clinical stage investigational imaging agent. CD8 T cells play a pivotal role in immunotherapy and the use of our agent is becoming an established method used by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to visualize and track CD8 cells in clinical trial subjects. Our ultimate goal is to gain regulatory approval for the agent in multiple geographies, allowing the use and adoption of the agent in the management of cancer patients."

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy agents. ImaginAb engineer's antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET Imaging technology and therapeutic isotopes, these novel minibodies bind specifically to cell surface targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity and the potential to treat cancer.

ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against both oncology and immunology targets. The company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Norgine Ventures, TRC, Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group, The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and Merck (MSD) Pharma. For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

The 89Zr CD8 ImmunoPET technology (zirconium Zr 89 crefmirlimab berdoxam) is a [89Zr]-labelled minibody that binds the CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for quantitative, non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. CD8 T cells are the main effector cells involved in the immune response against tumor cells induced by immunotherapies and they also play a key role in multiple autoimmune diseases. As such, quantitative imaging of CD8 T cells can be used to diagnose the immune status of a patient, to measure the efficacy of immunotherapies and predict patient outcomes.

