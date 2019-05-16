ImaginAb Enrolls First Patient in Phase II Clinical Trial at a World-Leading Cancer Center in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology imaging company, announces it has enrolled its first patient for the Phase II clinical trial of its lead product, CD8 tracer 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C, at City of Hope in Los Angeles County. City of Hope is a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases based in Duarte, California, where ImaginAb co-founder Anna Wu, Ph.D., is currently Chair of Molecular Imaging and Therapy.

89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C is a first in class imaging agent that visualizes the immune system using non-invasive, whole-body in vivo PET imaging of CD8 T cells. Using its 'Minibody' platform, ImaginAb's technology targets and visualizes CD8+ T-cells to provide highly-specific, quantitative assessment of the immunological status of each cancer lesion within a patient, potentially enabling treatment to be tailored quickly and specifically to the needs of that patient.

City of Hope is one of ImaginAb's active clinical sites conducting Phase II baseline/on-treatment clinical trials investigating the utility of 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C to image CD8 T cells prior to (baseline) and after (on-treatment) cancer patients receive immunotherapy-based treatment. Kim Margolin, M.D., clinical professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research at City of Hope, is the study's principal investigator.

Ian Wilson, CEO of ImaginAb, said: "ImaginAb's goal is to provide target-specific imaging agents to predict, inform, monitor and enable treatment of cancer disease more effectively. We are delighted to have enrolled and imaged our first patient in this ongoing clinical study at City of Hope, a world-class cancer center."

The trial will enroll metastatic cancer patients and will study the correlation of imaging signals observed using ImaginAb's CD8 T-cell ImmunoPET imaging agent, standard-of-care scans, and immunohistochemistry analysis of CD8 in biopsied tissues. The trial will also measure changes in CD8+ T-cell distribution before and after immuno-oncology therapies.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Nextech Invest, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Merck (MSD) Pharma, Novartis Bioventures and Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

