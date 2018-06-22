ImaginAb Reconstitutes Japanese Subsidiary

"We look forward to expanding our Japanese presence and building relationships and collaborations with Japanese pharmaceutical companies," said Martyn Coombs. "We plan to combine ImaginAb's novel imaging agents and our growing understanding of the utility of our products to inform pharmaceutical clinical trials in Japan."

Martyn Coombs is a recognized industry leader in nuclear medicine and imaging. Most recently, as president of Jubilant DraxImage Inc., he led the company through a period of rapid organic growth, tripling revenue in four years. While there, he advanced the development pipeline, specifically for Ruby-Fill®, a PET cardiology product. Previously he has served in various general management positions within the sector, including as the Executive Vice President of Nihon Medi-Physics, based in Tokyo.

Ian Wilson is an experienced diagnostic veteran with over 25 years of leadership in the commercial development of in vivo medical diagnostics and imaging medical devices. From 2014-2017, Mr. Wilson served as CEO and CTO of Edinburgh Molecular Imaging Ltd., where he led the development of novel optical imaging agents to improve cancer detection, surgery, and lung disease.

Matthew De Luna has more than 15 years of progressive financial, corporate accounting, and operational leadership experience in industries spanning technology, real estate, energy, telecommunications, logistics/supply chain, manufacturing, and distribution. Mr. De Luna has experience raising capital, completing a $47M follow-on equity offering and guiding Edison Mission Energy through a $2.6B asset sale.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is an immuno-oncology company focused on providing actionable insight into the patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also advancing a best-in-class imaging agent to improve prostate cancer management and patient outcomes, as well as developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

