ImaginAb Reconstitutes Scientific Advisory Board

The new members of the SAB are: Dr. Antoni Ribas, Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff and Dr. David Mankoff. The Company is in discussions regarding the appointment of two additional members.

"We are honored to welcome these luminaries to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Martyn Coombs, CEO of ImaginAb. "Toni, Dan and David share our excitement about the potential of our products to change the way that patients with cancer are treated, as well our future goal of helping patients with auto-immune conditions. Their insight and advice will be invaluable as we develop our business strategy and work through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies."

Dr. Antoni Ribas : Antoni Ribas , M.D., Ph.D. is Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery, and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the University of California Los Angeles ( UCLA ), Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) Center at UCLA , and Chair of the Melanoma Committee at SWOG. Dr Ribas is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in malignant melanoma, focusing on gene engineered T cells, PD-1 blockade and BRAF targeted therapies. His National Cancer Institute (NCI), State of California and private foundation-supported research laboratory develops models of disease to test new therapeutic options, studies mechanism of action of treatments in patients and the molecular mechanisms of therapy resistance. Dr. Ribas is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI), has a Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of Buenos Aires , the recipient of the 2014 AACR Richard and Hinda Rosenthal Award, the 2018 AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology and a NCI Outstanding Investigator Award.

: , M.D., Ph.D. is Professor of Medicine, Professor of Surgery, and Professor of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology at the ( ), Director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI) Center at , and Chair of the Melanoma Committee at SWOG. Dr Ribas is a physician-scientist who conducts laboratory and clinical research in malignant melanoma, focusing on gene engineered T cells, PD-1 blockade and BRAF targeted therapies. His National Cancer Institute (NCI), and private foundation-supported research laboratory develops models of disease to test new therapeutic options, studies mechanism of action of treatments in patients and the molecular mechanisms of therapy resistance. Dr. Ribas is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI), has a Doctor Honoris Causa from the University of , the recipient of the 2014 AACR Richard and Award, the 2018 AACR-CRI Lloyd J. Old Award in Cancer Immunology and a NCI Outstanding Investigator Award. Dr. Daniel D. Von Hoff : Daniel D. Von Hoff , M.D., F.A.C.P., is currently Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor Translational Research at TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) in Phoenix, Arizona . He is also Senior Consultant, Clinical Investigations for the City of Hope; Chief Scientific Officer for HonorHealth Research Institute; Medical Director of Research, Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology, and Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic. His major interest is in the development of new anticancer agents, both in the clinic and in the laboratory. At present, he and his colleagues are concentrating on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for patients with pancreatic and other advanced cancers. Dr. Von Hoff has published more than 690 papers, 140 book chapters and over 1400 abstracts. He received the 2010 David A. Karnofsky Memorial Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology for his outstanding contributions to cancer research leading to significant improvement in patient care. He was previously appointed to President Bush's National Cancer Advisory Board and is the past President of the American Association for Cancer Research, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member and past board member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He is a founder of ILEX Oncology, Inc. (acquired by Genzyme). Dr. Von Hoff is founder and the Editor Emeritus of Investigational New Drugs - The Journal of New Anticancer Agents; and, past Editor-in-Chief of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics and is a co-founder of the AACR/ASCO Methods in Clinical Cancer Research Workshop.

: , M.D., F.A.C.P., is currently Physician in Chief, Distinguished Professor Translational Research at TGen (Translational Genomics Research Institute) in . He is also Senior Consultant, Clinical Investigations for the City of Hope; Chief Scientific Officer for HonorHealth Research Institute; Medical Director of Research, Chief Scientific Officer, US Oncology, and Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic. His major interest is in the development of new anticancer agents, both in the clinic and in the laboratory. At present, he and his colleagues are concentrating on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for patients with pancreatic and other advanced cancers. Dr. has published more than 690 papers, 140 book chapters and over 1400 abstracts. He received the 2010 David A. Karnofsky Memorial Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology for his outstanding contributions to cancer research leading to significant improvement in patient care. He was previously appointed to President Bush's National Cancer Advisory Board and is the past President of the American Association for Cancer Research, a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, and a member and past board member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. He is a founder of ILEX Oncology, Inc. (acquired by Genzyme). Dr. is founder and the Editor Emeritus of Investigational New Drugs - The Journal of New Anticancer Agents; and, past Editor-in-Chief of Molecular Cancer Therapeutics and is a co-founder of the AACR/ASCO Methods in Clinical Cancer Research Workshop. Dr. David Mankoff : David Mankoff , M.D., Ph.D. is Gerd Muehllehner Professor of Radiology, Vice-Chair for Research in Radiology, and Director of the PET Center at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania , where he has a special interest in oncologic applications of molecular imaging and radionuclide treatment of endocrine tumors and other cancers. He is board-certified in Nuclear Medicine and holds a Ph.D. in Bioengineering focusing on PET instrumentation. Dr. Mankoff's research focuses on molecular imaging of cancer, primarily on breast cancer, and emphasizes therapeutic monitoring, identifying factors mediating therapeutic resistance, and the translation of new methods to clinical trials. Dr. Mankoff is a Komen Scholar for the Susan G. Komen Foundation and Chairs the Experimental Imaging Sciences Committee and serves as Co-Chair of the Scientific Program Committee of ECOG-ACRIN. Dr. Mankoff is a past member and President of the American Board of Nuclear Medicine, and is on the editorial boards of numerous oncology and nuclear medicine publications.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also advancing a best-in-class imaging agent to improve prostate cancer management and patient outcomes, as well as developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

For more information please see www.imaginab.com.

Media contact:

Caroline V. Corner, PhD

Westwicke Partners

+1 415-202-5678

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imaginab-reconstitutes-scientific-advisory-board-300650044.html

SOURCE ImaginAb, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.imaginab.com

