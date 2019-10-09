ImaginAb To Present At Innovation Showcase 2019 Hosted By The Lundquist Institute

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology imaging company, today announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Ian Wilson, will present an update on ImaginaAb and progress achieved with the CD8 ImmunoPET minibody at the upcoming Innovation Showcase 2019 on Monday, October 14, 2019, at The Lundquist Institute (formerly LA BioMed), 1124 West Carson Street, Torrance, CA.

The Innovation Showcase is a prestigious forum where academic institutions promote and share their startups and early-stage technologies. ImaginAb joins 24 curated bioscience companies presenting with two tracks – therapeutics and medical device/other – along with a distinguished lineup of speakers that includes Bethany Mancilla, Vice President Corporate Development, Kite Pharma, a Gilead Company; David Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Lundquist Institute; Frank Stonebanks, Founder, Managing Partner, KickFlip BioVentures; Helen Kim, Managing Director, Vida Ventures.

ImaginAb will also be attending the following events in October 2019.

2nd Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology USA Congress

October 8-9, 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, San Diego, CA, USA

Ian Wilson, CEO, will be chairing a Panel Discussion on 'Technological Challenges In Clinical Studies' on October 9 at 13.30 PDT, Room 4.

Ian will also be presenting a session on 'Insights on Reverse Translation for Patient Stratification in Clinical Studies' on October 9 at 16.30 PDT, Room 4.

Optimum 11th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

October 17, 2019, Bloomberg Headquarters, 3 Queen Victoria St, London, UK

Ian Wilson, CEO, and Ivan Plavec, CBO, will be attending and hosting meetings.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Nextech Invest, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Merck (MSD) Pharma, Novartis Bioventures and Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

CD8 ImmunoPET minibody [89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C] binds CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. The Phase 1 dose-escalation study conducted with cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments has demonstrated safety, established the effective dose and the optimal PET imaging protocol as well as demonstrated proof of concept for using CD8 ImmunoPET as a clinical tool for the detection and imaging CD8 T cells in patients. Additional studies including ImaginAb's Phase 2 study and studies sponsored by ImaginAb's corporate partners are further establishing the repeat dosing and the utility of CD8 ImmunoPET as pharmacodynamic and predictive marker for immunotherapy

