ImaginAb to Present at SNMMI 2019 Annual Meeting

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology imaging company, today announces that it will attend and present at the upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Annual Meeting being held June 22-25, 2019, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

ImaginAb will be presenting at the following sessions during the conference.

Imaging the Immune System: CD8+ and Beyond

Ian Wilson, CEO will present during the CMIIT Emerging Technologies session: Emerging Technologies – A Look into the Future of Molecular Imaging and Therapy

Date & Time: Sun, June 23, 5:30 PM – 5:45 PM PDT

Location: Room 201D

PET scanner harmonization for multi-center clinical trials using 89Zr tracers in partnership with Clinical Trials Network (CTN)

Abhinay Joshi, Director of Imaging and Imaging Technologies, ImaginAb, Inc., will be presenting during the session MTA II: Data Analysis & Management Posters

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25, 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM PDT

Location: Exhibit Hall A

ImaginAb's lead product, CD8 tracer 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C (89Zr), is a first in class imaging agent that visualizes the immune system using non-invasive, whole-body in vivo PET imaging of CD8 T cells. Currently, in Phase II multi-center clinical trials at world-renowned imaging and cancer centers in North America, the 89Zr ImmunoPET agent detects and visualizes CD8 T cells using ImaginAb's 'minibody' technology. This provides highly-specific, quantitative assessment of the immunological status of individual cancer lesions within a patient, potentially enabling treatment to be tailored quickly and specifically to the needs of that patient.

ImaginAb, in partnership with CTN, has for the first time, implemented the harmonization of image acquisition and reconstruction parameters which are essential in undertaking multi-center 89Zr Immuno-PET imaging clinical trials.

The SNMMI 2019 Annual Meeting - the premier educational, scientific, research and networking event in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging - provides physicians, technologists, pharmacists, laboratory professionals and scientists with an in-depth view of the latest research and development in the field as well as providing insights into practical applications for the clinic.

ImaginAb will be based at Booth 783 in the Exhibition Hall, and in addition to presenting at the conference, will be hosting meetings with clinical investigators, pharmaceutical companies, and partner organizations.

For further information or to schedule a meeting, please contact:

ImaginAb

Ian Wilson

Email: info@imaginab.com

Phone: +1 310 645 1211

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Email: imaginab@optimumcomms.com

Phone: +44 20 3950 9144

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb, Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining biologically inert in the body. Used with widely available PET scan technology, these novel minibodies illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is advancing a pipeline of minibodies against oncology and immunology targets including the CD8 ImmunoPET targeting CD8 T cells. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. The Company is backed by top tier venture capital firms and strategic corporate firms including The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Nextech Invest, Adage Capital, The Cycad Group, Merck (MSD) Pharma, Novartis Bioventures and Jim Pallotta of the Raptor Group.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

CD8 ImmunoPET minibody, 89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C, binds CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. The Phase 1 dose escalation study conducted with cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments has demonstrated safety, established the effective dose and the optimal PET imaging protocol as well as demonstrated proof of concept for using CD8 ImmunoPET as a clinical tool for the detection and imaging CD8 T cells in patients. Additional studies including ImaginAb's Phase 2 study and studies sponsored by ImaginAb's corporate partners are further establishing the repeat dosing and the utility of CD8 ImmunoPET as pharmacodynamic and predictive marker for immunotherapy.

SOURCE ImaginAb, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.imaginab.com

