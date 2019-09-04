ImaginAb to Present at Upcoming Investor and Scientific Conferences in September & October 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImaginAb Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology imaging company, today announces that it is scheduled to attend and / or present at the following investor and scientific conferences in September and October 2019.

World Molecular Imaging Congress 2019

September 4-7, 2019, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Montréal, Canada

Dr. Anna Wu, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, will be attending and hosting meetings.

ESMO Congress 2019

September 27 – 1 October, 2019, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Dr. Anna Wu and Dr Toni Ribas, Ph.D., ImaginAb Science Advisory Board Member and President-Elect for The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), will be attending and hosting meetings. In addition, ImaginAb's commercial team led by Ivan Plavec, Chief Business Officer (CBO), will be hosting meetings and available at the ImaginAb Booth #477.

Cavendish Global Conference: The 2019 Phoenix BioHealth Impact Forum

October 2-3, 2019, University Of Arizona - Phoenix Biomedical Campus, Phoenix, AZ, USA

Ian Wilson, CEO, will be attending and hosting meetings.

2nd Annual Advances in Immuno-Oncology USA Congress

October 8-9, 2019, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, San Diego, CA, USA

Ian Wilson, CEO, will be chairing a Panel Discussion on 'Technological Challenges In Clinical Studies' on October 9 at 13.30 PDT, Room 4.

Ian Wilson will also be presenting a session on 'Insights on Reverse Translation for Patient Stratification in Clinical Studies' on October 9 at 16.30 PDT, Room 4.

This follows CBO Ivan Plavec's Pre-Congress Webinar on August 29, 2019, entitled 'How CD8 Imaging Is Useful To Pharma Regarding Drug Research And Clinical Decision Making' which is available to download here.

Optimum 11th Annual Healthcare Investor Conference

October 17, 2019, Bloomberg Headquarters, 3 Queen Victoria St, London, UK

Ian Wilson, CEO, will be attending and hosting meetings along with ImaginAb Board Director and Non-Executive Director at NICE, Tim Irish.

About ImaginAb

ImaginAb Inc. is an immuno-oncology imaging company focused on providing actionable insight into patient selection and treatment progress for cancer immunotherapy, enabling precision medicine. ImaginAb engineers antibody fragments called minibodies that maintain the exquisite specificity of full-length antibodies while remaining inert in the body. These novel minibodies, used with widely available PET scan technology, illuminate high-value molecular targets, providing physicians with a whole-body picture of immune activity. ImaginAb is also developing a pipeline for other targets in oncology. ImaginAb's products have the potential to improve patient care and lower healthcare costs.

For more information about ImaginAb's pipeline and technology, visit www.imaginab.com.

About CD8 ImmunoPET

CD8 ImmunoPET minibody [89Zr-Df-IAB22M2C] binds CD8 receptor on human T cells and is used for non-invasive PET imaging of CD8 T cells in patients. The Phase 1 dose-escalation study conducted with cancer patients receiving immunotherapy treatments has demonstrated safety, established the effective dose and the optimal PET imaging protocol as well as demonstrated proof of concept for using CD8 ImmunoPET as a clinical tool for the detection and imaging CD8 T cells in patients. Additional studies including ImaginAb's Phase 2 study and studies sponsored by ImaginAb's corporate partners are further establishing the repeat dosing and the utility of CD8 ImmunoPET as pharmacodynamic and predictive marker for immunotherapy.

