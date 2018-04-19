Imagination Park Entertainment Announces Jim Skippen Joins Board of Advisors

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagination Park, stated: "A seasoned business executive and lawyer, Jim has managed many large and complex intellectual property, financial and business negotiations. Jim is a frequent speaker at conferences and has delivered numerous papers and articles on topics such as commercialization of intellectual property and licensing."

Mr Skippen's professional accomplishments include significant business combinations and financings for technology companies, building and leading WiLAN Inc. into one of the world's leading technology licensing companies, significant public company experience including service on the following public company boards: Quarterhill Inc., WiLAN Inc., Icron Inc., Solutrea Inc., and Materials Protection Technologies Inc. In addition, he was named Canada's Technology Executive of the Year by Cantech in 2012. He is currently serving as Executive Chairman of Quarterhill Inc. and Interim President & CEO of WiLAN Inc.

Linkedin Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-skippen-9a935a3/

Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Skippen

Mr. Skippen stated: "I am thrilled to be joining Imagination Park's Advisory Board. The Company's focus on developing and supplying leading edge technology in the areas of virtual and augmented reality is a very exciting field at this time. I expect to help the Company in its commercial transactions involving intellectual property, navigating the financial markets, and developing first-rate corporate processes."

Alen Paul Silverrstieen continued: "At Imagination Park, we are focused on building a portfolio of patented global delivery technology to support limitless forms of digital information as we advance our development of augmented and mixed reality technology at XenoHolographic. Mr. Skippen brings a tremendous amount of intellectual capital, experience, and entrepreneurial knowledge to the Company and we are excited to have his expertise on our Board of Advisors at Imagination Park."

About Imagination Park

An emerging leader in digital content production, Imagination Park creates and delivers transformational experiences through the production and distribution of intellectual property for film, virtual reality, augmented reality & mixed reality in North America and China.

Through its joint venture company XenoHolographic, it creates novel holographic content and provides augmented reality products for phones and wearable headsets, as well as rapid deployment of AR solutions, without the need for developers, while integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparkentertainment/

https://www.instagram.com/imagination.park/

https://twitter.com/imaginationpent?lang=en

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imagination-park-entertainment-announces-jim-skippen-joins-board-of-advisors-300632734.html

SOURCE Imagination Park Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

