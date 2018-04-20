Imagination TV Inc. Announces Tickets are On-Sale for the First Ever "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™", Sunday, May 27, 2018

On Sunday, May 27, from 4pm -11pm come out to the ultimate music bash featuring The B-52s, Rick Springfield and Loverboy presented by Imagination TV, Inc. (IMTV) at Music Bash @ Taste of Cincinnati. Join us for the party celebrating 40 years of the Taste. Music Bash @ Taste of Cincinnati is now the nation's longest running culinary arts festival and this year we are adding in a world class music party with a limited number of tickets to be be offered. In addition to the B-52s, Rick Springfield and Loverboy, the Music Bash @ Taste of Cincinnati will feature food, beer, wine and spirits.

Tickets are on sale now! Prices start at $30.00 that will include special benefits and VIP seating packages to include hospitality and are available for purchase now, at TasteofCincinnati.com & Universe.com (a Ticketmaster Company)

About NFuse 360 Marketing, Inc.

NFuse 360 Marketing is based in Westlake Village, CA, Nashville, TN and Deerfield Beach, Florida. NFuse 360 Marketing is a strategic integrated Marketing, Promotion and Events company that directs an array of custom marketing programs for national brands. NFuse 360 builds hundreds of custom programs a year that are structured on providing 360 degrees solutions for its clients including The Big Bite Tour and The Tailgate Tour.

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a publicly traded online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries.

Contact:

Email: investors@imaginationtv.co

+1(307)201-0602



SOURCE Imagination TV Inc.