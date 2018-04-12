Imagination TV, Inc. Enters Into an Agreement With Nfuse 360 Marketing to Produce a Major Live Music Event

The leadership and team behind Nfuse stems from 10 years as a resource marketing business unit formerly called Collective Marketing, a division of both Clear Channel (now Iheartmedia) and SFX Entertainment (now Live Nation). The team has orchestrated more than 10,000 customized sales programs and promotions for over 1,000 different radio & TV stations, advertisers and marketing groups in 325 markets. Nfuse is currently responsible for the production of The Tailgate Tour, Big Bite Tour & Healthy for Life Tour.

Juan Areco, CEO of Imagination TV said, "I was extremely impressed with the management team at Nfuse and the overall quality and professionalism they bring to their live events. I am very confident with their help we will deliver an amazing live music event."

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is an online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries. The company is helmed by its CEO Juan Areco. Mr. Areco brings over 25 years of experience in the music industry to Imagination TV. Born and raised in Miami, FL, he has worked with acclaimed artists such as JT Money, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Blue and Tony Galvin. He also has managed operations in the renowned music studios, Circle House Studios and Studio Center.

About Nfuse 360 Marketing

NFuse 360 Marketing is a niche based marketing & promotion firm that specializes in Sports, Entertainment and Broadcast services. They create custom measurable marketing solutions using a combination of creativity, technology and a network of talent to engage brands with consumers - emotionally. Learn More About Nfuse 360 Marketing Here

