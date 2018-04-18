Imagination TV Inc. Presents First-Ever "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™", Sunday, May 27, 2018

Imagination TV Inc. (IMTV)(OTC-BB: IMTV) in collaboration with Nfuse 360 Marketing is pleased to announce that it will executively produce the first ever "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™", Sunday, May 27, 2018, beginning at 5 p.m. Gates for this ticketed event will open at 4 p.m. Tickets for the "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™", including VIP packages with special seating and hospitality, go on sale this week via TasteofCincinnati.com and Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $30. Imagination TV Inc. (IMTV) will be distributing an additional press release when tickets go on sale.

Imagination TV Inc. (IMTV) & Nfuse 360 Marketing are finalizing three (3) well-known music artists / bands for the inaugural "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™", which will be announced soon.

Taste of Cincinnati™ is the nation's longest running free culinary arts festival & runs from May 26-28, 2018 on Fifth Street from Main Street to the ramps of I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

Juan Areco, CEO of Imagination TV said, "I want to thank the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber & Nfuse 360 Marketing for their incredible effort, support and execution in making the 1st ever "Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™" possible. This is an amazing opportunity to be a part of an event that has been around for 39 years and is attended by hundreds of thousands of people yearly."



About NFuse 360 Marketing, Inc.

NFuse 360 Marketing is based in Westlake Village, CA, Nashville, TN and Deerfield Beach, Florida. NFuse 360 Marketing is a strategic integrated Marketing, Promotion and Events company that directs an array of custom marketing programs for national brands. NFuse 360 builds hundreds of custom programs a year that are structured on providing 360 degrees solutions for its clients including The Big Bite Tour and The Tailgate Tour.

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a publicly traded online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact: investors@imaginationtv.co, +1(307)201-0602

