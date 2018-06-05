Imagination TV Inc. Satisfies Over $120,000 in Creditor Debt From 2014 & 2015

Juan Areco, CEO of Imagination TV commented, "We are pleased to have satisfied $123,874 of the Company's debt, which is a first step in cleaning up our cap structure."

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a publicly traded online media and entertainment company with a focus on the Music & Live Event industries. http://www.ImaginationTV.co,

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. Because we are presently only in negotiations with the other party referenced above, there are no assurances that a final written agreement will be consummated. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

