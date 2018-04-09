Imagination TV, Inc. Secures $265,000 in Funding to Enter Into the Live Event Space

Imagination TV, Inc. (OTC PINK: IMTV) is pleased to announce that on April 8, 2018 it secured a funding commitment of $265,000 (the "Funding") from a private investor, which funding requires that the Company will use all the funding proceeds to develop their business in the live event space, including production of a live event within the next 90 days. The Funding was secured via one executed note of $125,000 (which funds the Company has already received) and a $140,000 note that will be executed during the 1st week of May 2018. Both notes require a minimum one-year hold.

Juan Areco, Imagination TV's CEO commented: "I have spent my entire life within the music & entertainment industry. To be given the opportunity to aggressively enter the live event space with real capital and producing great live events positions us to expand our business in the music and entertainment sector."

About Imagination TV Inc.

Imagination TV Inc. is a media and entertainment company with a focus on the Marijuana, Music & Live Event industries. The Company's operations are directed by its CEO, Juan Areco. Juan Areco has over 25 years of experience in the music industry, was born and raised in Miami, FL, and has worked with acclaimed artists such as JT Money, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Blue and Tony Galvin. He also has managed operations in the renowned music studios, Circle House Studios and Studio Center.

