Imagine A Way Gives a Hand Up to Children with Autism

Local Non-Profit Provides Financial Support for Families in Need of Critical Therapeutic Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2005, Joel and Carolyn Price were celebrating the birth of their second son Joshua. Autism was a word with no meaning to Joel and Carolyn but when Joshua was two, they realized something was different. Though assured by their pediatrician, "boys are just late bloomers," Joel and Carolyn knew in their hearts that Joshua's delays were more than that.

Imagine A Way Imagine A Way Gives a Hand Up to Children with Austism

They received the official diagnosis that Joshua had autism in March of 2007 when he was two and a half. Autism is a neurological disorder that affects social developmental growth. Autism causes behavioral challenges, communication handicaps, and other learning disabilities. A child with autism can vary greatly in symptoms from another child with autism. While the cause of autism is unknown, what has been proven with indisputable evidence is that therapy at a young age, offers the best opportunity for a child to reach their full potential. Joel and Carolyn were fortunate that insurance covered their therapy at the time Joshua needed it most. It's because of that critical therapy that he has flourished as a result, but not every family is as fortunate. Everyone has a number with autism and Joshua's was $37,500 a year.

Unfortunately, without insurance, many parents simply cannot afford this. An expense of this magnitude is difficult to absorb, even in the best of circumstances. Parents should not have to walk this journey worrying about whether they're able to afford treatments that are proven to help their child. For many though, that is exactly where they find themselves; often surprised that their insurance will not support their needs.

One afternoon at the therapist's office while Joel was waiting for Joshua to finish his therapy, he overheard a mother desperate for that opportunity for her child, but, because the expense was beyond their means, therapy would have to wait. And just like that, the crucial window of opportunity for her child was lost. When Joel got home, he shared his experience with Carolyn and they both determined that night, there had to be a way to help families like hers. During that conversation, Imagine A Way was born.

Autism affects 1 in every 36 children and boys are 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls. It remains the fastest growing developmental disorder in the US. On average, autism costs an estimated $60,000 a year through childhood, with the bulk of the costs in special services and lost wages related to increased demands on one or both parents. Costs increase with the occurrence of intellectual disability.

"Children ages 2 to 7 are in a window of time where every hour of therapy can make an exponential difference in their future. Intervention now can completely change the trajectory of their lives," said Imagine A Way co-founder, Caroline Price. "Once a family is accepted into the program, Imagine A Way pays for therapy services for their autistic child. The therapies we cover include, but are not limited to: Speech Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Physical therapy, and ABA Therapy. Imagine A Way pays providers directly so that families do not have to front the cost. There is not a cap on the amount each family receives in turn, Imagine A Way covers what families' insurance policies do not cover," said Price.

To date, Imagine A Way has assisted 157 families that could not absorb the significant costs of treatment. As a result of their efforts, they have helped parents imagine and realize their child's full potential, which might not otherwise have been possible, without the access to critical therapeutic services.

SOURCE Imagine A Way